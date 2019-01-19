TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast

TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 19, 2019

042 FPUS54 KAMA 192135

ZFPAMA

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

335 PM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

TXZ012-017-201315-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon

335 PM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Much colder. Highs in the lower

40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ317-201315-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon

335 PM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid

40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ002-201315-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

335 PM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Southeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 20s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Much colder. Highs in the upper

30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ007-201315-

Moore-

Including the city of Dumas

335 PM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 20s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Much colder. Highs in the lower

40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ003-201315-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

335 PM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Much colder. Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ008-201315-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

335 PM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming around 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Much colder. Highs in the lower

40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ004-201315-

Ochiltree-

Including the city of Perryton

335 PM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 30. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Much colder. Highs in the lower

40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ009-201315-

Roberts-

Including the city of Miami

335 PM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Much colder. Highs in the lower

40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ005-201315-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

335 PM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Much colder. Highs in the lower

40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ010-201315-

Hemphill-

Including the city of Canadian

335 PM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Much colder. Highs in the mid

40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ011-201315-

Oldham-

Including the city of Vega

335 PM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 20s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Much colder. Highs in the lower

40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

$$

TXZ016-201315-

Deaf Smith-

Including the city of Hereford

335 PM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 30. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Much colder. Highs in the lower

40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ013-201315-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer

335 PM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Much colder. Highs in the lower

40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ018-201315-

Armstrong-

Including the city of Claude

335 PM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid

40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ014-201315-

Gray-

Including the city of Pampa

335 PM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Much colder. Highs in the mid

40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ019-201315-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

335 PM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper

40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ015-201315-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler

335 PM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper

40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ020-201315-

Collingsworth-

Including the city of Wellington

335 PM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy, cooler. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

