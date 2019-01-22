TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast
TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Monday, January 21, 2019
030 FPUS54 KAMA 220859
ZFPAMA
Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles
National Weather Service Amarillo TX
259 AM CST Tue Jan 22 2019
TXZ012-017-230115-
Potter-Randall-
Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon
259 AM CST Tue Jan 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Occasional flurries. Highs in the
upper 30s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 20. Northwest winds
15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain.
Breezy. Highs in the mid 40s.
TXZ317-230115-
Palo Duro Canyon-
Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon
259 AM CST Tue Jan 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the north 25 to 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest
winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds around
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of light rain.
Breezy. Highs in the upper 40s.
TXZ002-230115-
Sherman-
Including the city of Stratford
259 AM CST Tue Jan 22 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy, windy. Patchy light freezing drizzle in the
morning. Occasional flurries through the day. Highs in the lower
30s. North winds 25 to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Breezy.
Lows around 18. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to
15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain
and light snow. Breezy, colder. Highs around 40.
TXZ007-230115-
Moore-
Including the city of Dumas
259 AM CST Tue Jan 22 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy, windy. Patchy light freezing drizzle in the
morning. Occasional flurries through the day. Highs in the mid
30s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Breezy.
Lows around 19. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to
15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain
and light snow. Breezy, colder. Highs in the lower 40s.
TXZ003-230115-
Hansford-
Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver
259 AM CST Tue Jan 22 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy, windy. Patchy light freezing drizzle in the
morning. Occasional flurries through the day. Highs in the lower
30s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Breezy.
Lows around 19. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to
15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain
and light snow. Breezy, colder. Highs in the lower 40s.
TXZ008-230115-
Hutchinson-
Including the city of Borger
259 AM CST Tue Jan 22 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy, windy. Patchy light freezing drizzle in the
morning. Occasional flurries through the day. Highs in the mid
30s. North winds 20 to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Breezy.
Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to
10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain.
Breezy. Highs in the mid 40s.
TXZ004-230115-
Ochiltree-
Including the city of Perryton
259 AM CST Tue Jan 22 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy, windy. Patchy light freezing drizzle in the
morning. Occasional flurries through the day. Highs in the mid
30s. North winds 20 to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Breezy.
Lows around 20. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to
15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain
and light snow. Breezy, colder. Highs in the lower 40s.
TXZ009-230115-
Roberts-
Including the city of Miami
259 AM CST Tue Jan 22 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy, windy. Patchy light freezing drizzle in the
morning. Occasional flurries in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the north 25 to
30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Breezy.
Lows around 20. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to
15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain.
Breezy. Highs in the mid 40s.
TXZ005-230115-
Lipscomb-
Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett
259 AM CST Tue Jan 22 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy, windy. Patchy light freezing drizzle in the
morning. Occasional flurries through the day. Highs in the mid
30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 25 to 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Breezy.
Lows around 19. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to
15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain
and light snow. Breezy. Highs in the lower 40s.
TXZ010-230115-
Hemphill-
Including the city of Canadian
259 AM CST Tue Jan 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Patchy light freezing drizzle in
the morning. Occasional flurries in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the north
25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Breezy.
Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to
10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. West winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds
10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain.
Breezy. Highs in the mid 40s.
TXZ011-230115-
Oldham-
Including the city of Vega
259 AM CST Tue Jan 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Occasional flurries. Highs in the
upper 30s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 18. North winds
15 to 25 mph becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain.
Breezy. Highs in the mid 40s.
TXZ016-230115-
Deaf Smith-
Including the city of Hereford
259 AM CST Tue Jan 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Occasional flurries. Highs in the
upper 30s. North winds 20 to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 18. North winds
15 to 25 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain.
Breezy. Highs in the mid 40s.
TXZ013-230115-
Carson-
Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer
259 AM CST Tue Jan 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the north 25 to 30 mph with gusts
to around 45 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Breezy.
Lows around 20. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to
15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds
10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain.
Breezy. Highs in the mid 40s.
TXZ018-230115-
Armstrong-
Including the city of Claude
259 AM CST Tue Jan 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest
winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain.
Breezy. Highs in the upper 40s.
TXZ014-230115-
Gray-
Including the city of Pampa
259 AM CST Tue Jan 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds 15 to 25 mph becoming north around 30 mph with gusts to
around 45 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Windy.
Lows around 19. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to around
15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds
10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain.
Breezy. Highs in the mid 40s.
TXZ019-230115-
Donley-
Including the city of Clarendon
259 AM CST Tue Jan 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the north 25 to 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest
winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds
10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain.
Breezy. Highs in the upper 40s.
TXZ015-230115-
Wheeler-
Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler
259 AM CST Tue Jan 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the north 25 to 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Breezy.
Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds
10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain.
Breezy. Highs in the mid 40s.
TXZ020-230115-
Collingsworth-
Including the city of Wellington
259 AM CST Tue Jan 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds
15 to 25 mph shifting to the north 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Breezy. Lows in the lower 20s.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds around
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds
10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 40s.
