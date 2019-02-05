TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast

TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, February 5, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

358 PM CST Tue Feb 5 2019

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon

358 PM CST Tue Feb 5 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

becoming 30 to 35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph shifting to the west 15 to 20 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 14. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ317-061415-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon

358 PM CST Tue Feb 5 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph becoming

30 to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph shifting to the west 15 to 20 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 15. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ002-061415-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

358 PM CST Tue Feb 5 2019

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Areas of fog. Lows in the mid 30s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

becoming 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 14.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to

20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Much

colder. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 10. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 19.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ007-061415-

Moore-

Including the city of Dumas

358 PM CST Tue Feb 5 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

becoming 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows around 16.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph shifting to the west 15 to 20 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Much

colder. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 11. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ003-061415-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

358 PM CST Tue Feb 5 2019

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Areas of fog. Lows in the mid 30s.

South winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Areas of fog in the morning.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph becoming

25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 16. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder. Highs in the mid 30s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 11. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the east around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ008-061415-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

358 PM CST Tue Feb 5 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph becoming

25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 17.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to

20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Much colder. Highs in the mid 30s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 12. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ004-061415-

Ochiltree-

Including the city of Perryton

358 PM CST Tue Feb 5 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the mid 30s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Windy.

Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 17.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to

20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder. Highs in the lower 30s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 10. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the east around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ009-061415-

Roberts-

Including the city of Miami

358 PM CST Tue Feb 5 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the upper 30s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Areas of fog in the morning.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph becoming

25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 19.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to

20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder. Highs in the mid 30s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 11. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ005-061415-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

358 PM CST Tue Feb 5 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the mid 30s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy.

Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph becoming southwest 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 18. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder. Highs in the mid 30s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 10. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

TXZ010-061415-

Hemphill-

Including the city of Canadian

358 PM CST Tue Feb 5 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the upper 30s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy.

Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder. Highs in the mid 30s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 11. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ011-061415-

Oldham-

Including the city of Vega

358 PM CST Tue Feb 5 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Very windy. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

becoming 30 to 40 mph with gusts to around 55 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 20s.

West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph decreasing to

15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 13. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ016-061415-

Deaf Smith-

Including the city of Hereford

358 PM CST Tue Feb 5 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Very windy. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

becoming 30 to 40 mph with gusts to around 55 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the lower 20s.

West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph decreasing to

15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 13. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ013-061415-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer

358 PM CST Tue Feb 5 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

becoming 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 20s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Much colder. Highs in the upper

30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 12. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ018-061415-

Armstrong-

Including the city of Claude

358 PM CST Tue Feb 5 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

becoming 30 to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 20s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 13. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ014-061415-

Gray-

Including the city of Pampa

358 PM CST Tue Feb 5 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the lower 40s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Areas of fog in the morning.

Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 25 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 20s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder. Highs in the upper 30s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 11. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ019-061415-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

358 PM CST Tue Feb 5 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Windy.

Areas of fog in the morning, then patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph

becoming 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 20s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 13. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ015-061415-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler

358 PM CST Tue Feb 5 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows around 40. South

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy.

Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the west around 15 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder. Highs in the upper 30s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 13. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ020-061415-

Collingsworth-

Including the city of Wellington

358 PM CST Tue Feb 5 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the lower 40s.

South winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Windy.

Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 20s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Much colder. Highs in the lower

40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 14. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

