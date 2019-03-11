TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast

TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 10, 2019

_____

256 FPUS54 KAMA 110850

ZFPAMA

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

350 AM CDT Mon Mar 11 2019

TXZ012-017-120130-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon

350 AM CDT Mon Mar 11 2019

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE

WEDNESDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the morning,

then scattered rain showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with numerous rain showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Widespread showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in

the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Widespread showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Breezy. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in

the lower 40s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Strong winds. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

30 to 40 mph becoming 40 to 50 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain or

snow showers in the evening. Very windy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy, cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ317-120130-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon

350 AM CDT Mon Mar 11 2019

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE

WEDNESDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning, then

scattered rain showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Numerous rain showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the evening, then widespread rain showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Widespread showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 40s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Very windy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph becoming around 45 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 60 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers in the evening. Very windy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ002-120130-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

350 AM CDT Mon Mar 11 2019

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE

WEDNESDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then scattered rain showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with numerous rain showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with numerous showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Widespread showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower

40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Very windy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph becoming west 35 to

45 mph with gusts to around 60 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain or

snow showers in the evening. Very windy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ007-120130-

Moore-

Including the city of Dumas

350 AM CDT Mon Mar 11 2019

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE

WEDNESDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then scattered rain showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with numerous rain showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Numerous showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then widespread showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Widespread showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower

40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Very windy. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 25 to

35 mph becoming west 40 to 45 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

60 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain or

snow showers in the evening. Very windy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ003-120130-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

350 AM CDT Mon Mar 11 2019

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE

WEDNESDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then scattered rain showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with numerous rain showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Numerous showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then widespread showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Very windy. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph becoming 35 to 40 mph with

gusts to around 60 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain or

snow showers in the evening. Very windy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ008-120130-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

350 AM CDT Mon Mar 11 2019

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE

WEDNESDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then scattered rain showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with numerous rain showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Numerous showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then widespread showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Very windy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

25 to 35 mph becoming 35 to 45 mph with gusts to around 60 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain or

snow showers in the evening. Very windy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy, cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ004-120130-

Ochiltree-

Including the city of Perryton

350 AM CDT Mon Mar 11 2019

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE

WEDNESDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the morning,

then scattered rain showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with numerous rain showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Numerous showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then widespread showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Numerous showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid

40s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Very windy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph becoming 35 to 40 mph

with gusts to around 60 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain or

snow showers in the evening. Very windy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy, cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ009-120130-

Roberts-

Including the city of Miami

350 AM CDT Mon Mar 11 2019

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE

WEDNESDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the morning,

then scattered rain showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with numerous rain showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Numerous showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then widespread showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Numerous showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Very windy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 25 to

35 mph becoming 35 to 40 mph with gusts to around 60 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Very

windy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy, cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ005-120130-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

350 AM CDT Mon Mar 11 2019

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE

WEDNESDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the morning,

then scattered rain showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with numerous rain showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with numerous showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Numerous showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Very windy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 25 to

35 mph shifting to the southwest 35 to 40 mph with gusts to

around 60 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Very windy. Lows in the lower

30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy, cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Windy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ010-120130-

Hemphill-

Including the city of Canadian

350 AM CDT Mon Mar 11 2019

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE

WEDNESDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the morning,

then scattered rain showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with numerous rain showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Widespread showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Numerous showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers

in the afternoon. Very windy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph becoming 35 to

40 mph with gusts to around 60 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Very windy. Lows in the

lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy, cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ011-120130-

Oldham-

Including the city of Vega

350 AM CDT Mon Mar 11 2019

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE

WEDNESDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then scattered rain showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with numerous rain showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Widespread showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in

the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Widespread showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Breezy. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Strong winds. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

30 to 40 mph becoming west 40 to 50 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain or

snow showers in the evening. Very windy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ016-120130-

Deaf Smith-

Including the city of Hereford

350 AM CDT Mon Mar 11 2019

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE

WEDNESDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the morning,

then scattered rain showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with numerous rain showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Widespread showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in

the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Widespread showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Breezy. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in

the lower 40s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Strong winds. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 25 to 45 mph becoming west and becoming 45 to

50 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain or

snow showers in the evening. Very windy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ013-120130-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer

350 AM CDT Mon Mar 11 2019

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE

WEDNESDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the morning,

then scattered rain showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Numerous rain showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the evening, then widespread rain showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Widespread showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 40s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers

in the afternoon. Very windy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 25 to 35 mph becoming 40 to 45 mph in the afternoon. Gusts

up to 60 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

or snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Very windy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy, cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ018-120130-

Armstrong-

Including the city of Claude

350 AM CDT Mon Mar 11 2019

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE

WEDNESDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning, then

scattered rain showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 50. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Numerous rain showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the evening, then widespread rain showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Widespread showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Very windy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph becoming 40 to 45 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 60 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Very

windy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy, cooler. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ014-120130-

Gray-

Including the city of Pampa

350 AM CDT Mon Mar 11 2019

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE

WEDNESDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning, then

scattered rain showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 50. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Numerous rain showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the evening, then widespread rain showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Widespread showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Widespread showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 20 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Very windy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph becoming 40 to 45 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 60 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Very

windy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy, cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ019-120130-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

350 AM CDT Mon Mar 11 2019

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE

WEDNESDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning, then

scattered rain showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Numerous rain showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the evening, then widespread rain showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Widespread showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Very windy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph becoming 40 to 45 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 60 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Very windy. Lows in the

lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ015-120130-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler

350 AM CDT Mon Mar 11 2019

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE

WEDNESDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning, then

scattered rain showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Numerous rain showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the evening, then widespread rain showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Widespread showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Numerous showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Very windy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph becoming

35 to 40 mph with gusts to around 60 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Windy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy, cooler. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ020-120130-

Collingsworth-

Including the city of Wellington

350 AM CDT Mon Mar 11 2019

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE

WEDNESDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning, then

scattered rain showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Numerous rain showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the evening, then widespread rain showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Widespread showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Numerous showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Very windy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph becoming

35 to 40 mph with gusts to around 60 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Very windy. Lows in the mid

30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather