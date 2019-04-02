TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast
TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Monday, April 1, 2019
431 FPUS54 KAMA 020824
ZFPAMA
Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles
National Weather Service Amarillo TX
324 AM CDT Tue Apr 2 2019
TXZ012-017-030115-
Potter-Randall-
Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon
324 AM CDT Tue Apr 2 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.
West winds 15 to 25 mph becoming northwest around 10 mph after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds
around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ317-030115-
Palo Duro Canyon-
Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon
324 AM CDT Tue Apr 2 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ002-030115-
Sherman-
Including the city of Stratford
324 AM CDT Tue Apr 2 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ007-030115-
Moore-
Including the city of Dumas
324 AM CDT Tue Apr 2 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ003-030115-
Hansford-
Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver
324 AM CDT Tue Apr 2 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 40. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast 5 to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ008-030115-
Hutchinson-
Including the city of Borger
324 AM CDT Tue Apr 2 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast 5 to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ004-030115-
Ochiltree-
Including the city of Perryton
324 AM CDT Tue Apr 2 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to
10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ009-030115-
Roberts-
Including the city of Miami
324 AM CDT Tue Apr 2 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. South
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to
10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ005-030115-
Lipscomb-
Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett
324 AM CDT Tue Apr 2 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.
South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
mid 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph
after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ010-030115-
Hemphill-
Including the city of Canadian
324 AM CDT Tue Apr 2 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Breezy. Lows around 50. South winds
15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
mid 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph becoming west 5 to 10 mph after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ011-030115-
Oldham-
Including the city of Vega
324 AM CDT Tue Apr 2 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in
the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 40. West
winds 15 to 25 mph becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ016-030115-
Deaf Smith-
Including the city of Hereford
324 AM CDT Tue Apr 2 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in
the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 40. West
winds 15 to 25 mph becoming northwest around 10 mph after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ013-030115-
Carson-
Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer
324 AM CDT Tue Apr 2 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
around 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. South
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast 5 to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ018-030115-
Armstrong-
Including the city of Claude
324 AM CDT Tue Apr 2 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast 5 to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ014-030115-
Gray-
Including the city of Pampa
324 AM CDT Tue Apr 2 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.
South winds 20 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to
15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ019-030115-
Donley-
Including the city of Clarendon
324 AM CDT Tue Apr 2 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ015-030115-
Wheeler-
Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler
324 AM CDT Tue Apr 2 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting
to the west after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds
around 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ020-030115-
Collingsworth-
Including the city of Wellington
324 AM CDT Tue Apr 2 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph shifting
to the west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
