TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 7, 2019
500 FPUS54 KAMA 080845
ZFPAMA
Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles
National Weather Service Amarillo TX
345 AM CDT Mon Apr 8 2019
TXZ012-017-090115-
Potter-Randall-
Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon
345 AM CDT Mon Apr 8 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southwest around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Very windy. Patchy blowing dust in the
morning, then areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 80s. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around
50 mph becoming 35 to 45 mph with gusts to around 65 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Very windy. Lows in the lower
30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper
50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows
around 30.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ317-090115-
Palo Duro Canyon-
Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon
345 AM CDT Mon Apr 8 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
becoming around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Very windy. Patchy blowing dust in the
morning, then areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around
45 mph becoming 35 to 40 mph with gusts to around 60 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Very windy. Lows in the mid
30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows
in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ002-090115-
Sherman-
Including the city of Stratford
345 AM CDT Mon Apr 8 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph
shifting to the south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest
winds around 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Very windy. Patchy blowing dust
in the morning, then areas of blowing dust in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts
to around 50 mph becoming 35 to 40 mph with gusts to around
60 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain
showers in the evening. Very windy. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the
evening, then a chance of rain showers or snow showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers or snow showers
in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain
showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ007-090115-
Moore-
Including the city of Dumas
345 AM CDT Mon Apr 8 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph
shifting to the south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds around 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Very windy. Patchy blowing dust in the
morning, then areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs
around 80. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around
50 mph becoming 35 to 40 mph with gusts to around 60 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Very windy. Lows in the upper
20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the
evening, then a chance of rain showers or snow showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers or snow showers
in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows
in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ003-090115-
Hansford-
Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver
345 AM CDT Mon Apr 8 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph
shifting to the south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
around 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Very windy. Patchy blowing dust in the
morning, then areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 80s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around
45 mph becoming 30 to 40 mph with gusts to around 60 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Windy.
Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid
50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the
evening, then a chance of rain showers or snow showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers or snow showers
in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain
showers in the evening. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ008-090115-
Hutchinson-
Including the city of Borger
345 AM CDT Mon Apr 8 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
around 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Very windy. Patchy blowing dust in the
morning, then areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph becoming 30 to 40 mph
with gusts to around 60 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper
50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain
showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ004-090115-
Ochiltree-
Including the city of Perryton
345 AM CDT Mon Apr 8 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph
shifting to the south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Very windy. Patchy blowing dust in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph
becoming 30 to 40 mph with gusts to around 60 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain
showers in the evening. Windy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid
50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in
the evening, then a slight chance of rain showers or snow showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers or snow showers
in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain
showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ009-090115-
Roberts-
Including the city of Miami
345 AM CDT Mon Apr 8 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Very windy. Patchy blowing dust in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph
becoming 30 to 40 mph with gusts to around 60 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper
50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain
showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ005-090115-
Lipscomb-
Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett
345 AM CDT Mon Apr 8 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest
winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 30 to 35 mph with gusts to around
55 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid
50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain
showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ010-090115-
Hemphill-
Including the city of Canadian
345 AM CDT Mon Apr 8 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 30 to 35 mph with gusts to
around 55 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper
50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain
showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ011-090115-
Oldham-
Including the city of Vega
345 AM CDT Mon Apr 8 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph
shifting to the south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Very windy. Areas of blowing dust.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts
to around 55 mph becoming 40 to 45 mph with gusts to around
65 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Very windy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper
50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows
in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ016-090115-
Deaf Smith-
Including the city of Hereford
345 AM CDT Mon Apr 8 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph
shifting to the south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Very windy. Areas of blowing dust.
Highs around 80. Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph becoming 40 to
45 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 65 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Very windy. Lows in the lower
30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper
50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows
in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ013-090115-
Carson-
Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer
345 AM CDT Mon Apr 8 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Very windy. Patchy blowing dust in the
morning, then areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 80s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around
45 mph becoming 30 to 40 mph with gusts to around 60 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Very windy. Lows in the lower
30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid
50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows
in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ018-090115-
Armstrong-
Including the city of Claude
345 AM CDT Mon Apr 8 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Very windy. Patchy blowing dust in the
morning, then areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around
45 mph becoming 35 to 40 mph with gusts to around 60 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Very windy. Lows in the lower
30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the
upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows
in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ014-090115-
Gray-
Including the city of Pampa
345 AM CDT Mon Apr 8 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Very windy. Patchy blowing dust in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph
with gusts to around 45 mph becoming 30 to 40 mph with gusts to
around 60 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Very windy. Lows in the lower
30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper
50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain
showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ019-090115-
Donley-
Including the city of Clarendon
345 AM CDT Mon Apr 8 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southwest around 5 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Very windy. Patchy blowing dust in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph
becoming 30 to 40 mph with gusts to around 60 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Very windy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows
in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ015-090115-
Wheeler-
Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler
345 AM CDT Mon Apr 8 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph becoming 30 to 35 mph with gusts to
around 55 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper
50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain
showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ020-090115-
Collingsworth-
Including the city of Wellington
345 AM CDT Mon Apr 8 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southwest around 5 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs around 90. Southwest
winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 30 to 35 mph with gusts to around
55 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower
60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain
showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
