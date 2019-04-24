TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast
TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, April 23, 2019
071 FPUS54 KAMA 240841
ZFPAMA
Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles
National Weather Service Amarillo TX
341 AM CDT Wed Apr 24 2019
TXZ012-017-250200-
Potter-Randall-
Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon
341 AM CDT Wed Apr 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds
15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
around 50.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ317-250200-
Palo Duro Canyon-
Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon
341 AM CDT Wed Apr 24 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds
15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ002-250200-
Sherman-
Including the city of Stratford
341 AM CDT Wed Apr 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around
5 mph shifting to the northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. North
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain
showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
10 to 20 mph shifting to the southwest 20 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ007-250200-
Moore-
Including the city of Dumas
341 AM CDT Wed Apr 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around
5 mph shifting to the northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around
5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. North
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the southwest 20 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ003-250200-
Hansford-
Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver
341 AM CDT Wed Apr 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around
5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around
5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. North
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south 5 to
10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
10 to 20 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ008-250200-
Hutchinson-
Including the city of Borger
341 AM CDT Wed Apr 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around
5 mph shifting to the northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around
5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. North
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south around 5 mph after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ004-250200-
Ochiltree-
Including the city of Perryton
341 AM CDT Wed Apr 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around
5 mph shifting to the northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around
5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. North
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 50. East winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ009-250200-
Roberts-
Including the city of Miami
341 AM CDT Wed Apr 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph shifting to the northeast around 5 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds
15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south 5 to 10 mph
after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ005-250200-
Lipscomb-
Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett
341 AM CDT Wed Apr 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph shifting to the northeast around 5 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds
10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs around 80. South winds
15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ010-250200-
Hemphill-
Including the city of Canadian
341 AM CDT Wed Apr 24 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southwest around 5 mph after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds
10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph becoming around 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ011-250200-
Oldham-
Including the city of Vega
341 AM CDT Wed Apr 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around
5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. North
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ016-250200-
Deaf Smith-
Including the city of Hereford
341 AM CDT Wed Apr 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds around
5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the northeast 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ013-250200-
Carson-
Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer
341 AM CDT Wed Apr 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds
15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to
10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ018-250200-
Armstrong-
Including the city of Claude
341 AM CDT Wed Apr 24 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 80. North winds 15 to
25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ014-250200-
Gray-
Including the city of Pampa
341 AM CDT Wed Apr 24 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 15 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ019-250200-
Donley-
Including the city of Clarendon
341 AM CDT Wed Apr 24 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds
10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast around 5 mph after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ015-250200-
Wheeler-
Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler
341 AM CDT Wed Apr 24 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 10 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast around 5 mph after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ020-250200-
Collingsworth-
Including the city of Wellington
341 AM CDT Wed Apr 24 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds
around 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds
10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the east around 5 mph after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
$$
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather