TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 5, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles
National Weather Service Amarillo TX
327 AM CDT Mon May 6 2019
TXZ012-017-070115-
Potter-Randall-
Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon
327 AM CDT Mon May 6 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper
50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon.
Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs around
80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Showers and thunderstorms
likely. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall
possible. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ317-070115-
Palo Duro Canyon-
Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon
327 AM CDT Mon May 6 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe.
Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon.
Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then
partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ002-070115-
Sherman-
Including the city of Stratford
327 AM CDT Mon May 6 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid
80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening.
Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon.
Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast
in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may
be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper
40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ007-070115-
Moore-
Including the city of Dumas
327 AM CDT Mon May 6 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
be severe. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening.
Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon.
Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may
be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the lower
50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ003-070115-
Hansford-
Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver
327 AM CDT Mon May 6 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe in
the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon.
Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then
partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the south after midnight. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ008-070115-
Hutchinson-
Including the city of Borger
327 AM CDT Mon May 6 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe in
the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon.
Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then
partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ004-070115-
Ochiltree-
Including the city of Perryton
327 AM CDT Mon May 6 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe in
the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon.
Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ009-070115-
Roberts-
Including the city of Miami
327 AM CDT Mon May 6 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe in
the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon.
Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then
partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ005-070115-
Lipscomb-
Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett
327 AM CDT Mon May 6 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid
80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe in
the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon.
Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ010-070115-
Hemphill-
Including the city of Canadian
327 AM CDT Mon May 6 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid
80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe in
the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon.
Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ011-070115-
Oldham-
Including the city of Vega
327 AM CDT Mon May 6 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
be severe. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper
50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe
in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe.
Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 50s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the
lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ016-070115-
Deaf Smith-
Including the city of Hereford
327 AM CDT Mon May 6 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
be severe. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe
in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe.
Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ013-070115-
Carson-
Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer
327 AM CDT Mon May 6 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe in
the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon.
Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then
partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds
around 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ018-070115-
Armstrong-
Including the city of Claude
327 AM CDT Mon May 6 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe.
Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon.
Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then
partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ014-070115-
Gray-
Including the city of Pampa
327 AM CDT Mon May 6 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe in
the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon.
Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. South winds around 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then
partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds
around 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ019-070115-
Donley-
Including the city of Clarendon
327 AM CDT Mon May 6 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid
80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe in
the evening. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon.
Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then
partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ015-070115-
Wheeler-
Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler
327 AM CDT Mon May 6 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
be severe. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe in
the evening. Lows around 60. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon.
Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. South winds around 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then
showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ020-070115-
Collingsworth-
Including the city of Wellington
327 AM CDT Mon May 6 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower
80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe in
the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon.
Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then
showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
