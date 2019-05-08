TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast
TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, May 7, 2019
_____
418 FPUS54 KAMA 080823
ZFPAMA
Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles
National Weather Service Amarillo TX
323 AM CDT Wed May 8 2019
TXZ012-017-090115-
Potter-Randall-
Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon
323 AM CDT Wed May 8 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers. Breezy.
Lows around 40. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of showers
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of rain showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ317-090115-
Palo Duro Canyon-
Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon
323 AM CDT Wed May 8 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the evening,
then isolated rain showers after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the
lower 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of showers
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of rain showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ002-090115-
Sherman-
Including the city of Stratford
323 AM CDT Wed May 8 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered rain showers. Breezy. Lows in
the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of showers
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ007-090115-
Moore-
Including the city of Dumas
323 AM CDT Wed May 8 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered rain showers. Breezy. Lows in
the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of showers
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in
the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely. Highs in the
mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 40. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ003-090115-
Hansford-
Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver
323 AM CDT Wed May 8 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the evening,
then numerous rain showers after midnight. Breezy. Lows around
40. North winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
$$
TXZ008-090115-
Hutchinson-
Including the city of Borger
323 AM CDT Wed May 8 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the
evening, then numerous rain showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of showers
60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds
around 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ004-090115-
Ochiltree-
Including the city of Perryton
323 AM CDT Wed May 8 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
around 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered rain showers after midnight. Breezy.
Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of
showers 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of rain showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
$$
TXZ009-090115-
Roberts-
Including the city of Miami
323 AM CDT Wed May 8 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the northwest in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
showers 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds
around 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of rain showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
$$
TXZ005-090115-
Lipscomb-
Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett
323 AM CDT Wed May 8 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
showers 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds
15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of rain showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
$$
TXZ010-090115-
Hemphill-
Including the city of Canadian
323 AM CDT Wed May 8 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers after midnight.
Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of showers
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North
winds around 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of rain showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
$$
TXZ011-090115-
Oldham-
Including the city of Vega
323 AM CDT Wed May 8 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening, then
isolated rain showers after midnight. Windy. Lows around 40.
North winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of rain showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ016-090115-
Deaf Smith-
Including the city of Hereford
323 AM CDT Wed May 8 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the evening, then
isolated rain showers after midnight. Windy. Lows in the upper
30s. North winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the evening.
Chance of showers 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s.
East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of rain showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ013-090115-
Carson-
Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer
323 AM CDT Wed May 8 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the
evening, then scattered rain showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of showers
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ018-090115-
Armstrong-
Including the city of Claude
323 AM CDT Wed May 8 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated rain showers. Breezy. Lows
in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
around 50.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ014-090115-
Gray-
Including the city of Pampa
323 AM CDT Wed May 8 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
showers 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ019-090115-
Donley-
Including the city of Clarendon
323 AM CDT Wed May 8 2019
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated rain showers after midnight.
Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of
showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.
Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ015-090115-
Wheeler-
Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler
323 AM CDT Wed May 8 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
isolated rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of rain showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
$$
TXZ020-090115-
Collingsworth-
Including the city of Wellington
323 AM CDT Wed May 8 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds
10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.
Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 40. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain showers likely and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather