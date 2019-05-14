TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast
TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Monday, May 13, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles
National Weather Service Amarillo TX
351 AM CDT Tue May 14 2019
TXZ012-017-150215-
Potter-Randall-
Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon
351 AM CDT Tue May 14 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
around 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 15 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Windy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ317-150215-
Palo Duro Canyon-
Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon
351 AM CDT Tue May 14 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Windy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ002-150215-
Sherman-
Including the city of Stratford
351 AM CDT Tue May 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South
winds around 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 15 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Windy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ007-150215-
Moore-
Including the city of Dumas
351 AM CDT Tue May 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
around 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 15 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Windy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ003-150215-
Hansford-
Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver
351 AM CDT Tue May 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
around 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 15 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Windy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ008-150215-
Hutchinson-
Including the city of Borger
351 AM CDT Tue May 14 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Windy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ004-150215-
Ochiltree-
Including the city of Perryton
351 AM CDT Tue May 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Windy.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ009-150215-
Roberts-
Including the city of Miami
351 AM CDT Tue May 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Windy.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ005-150215-
Lipscomb-
Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett
351 AM CDT Tue May 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
around 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the south 20 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Windy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ010-150215-
Hemphill-
Including the city of Canadian
351 AM CDT Tue May 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the south around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Windy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ011-150215-
Oldham-
Including the city of Vega
351 AM CDT Tue May 14 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ016-150215-
Deaf Smith-
Including the city of Hereford
351 AM CDT Tue May 14 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 15 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Windy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ013-150215-
Carson-
Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer
351 AM CDT Tue May 14 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
around 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Windy.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ018-150215-
Armstrong-
Including the city of Claude
351 AM CDT Tue May 14 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Windy.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ014-150215-
Gray-
Including the city of Pampa
351 AM CDT Tue May 14 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Windy.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ019-150215-
Donley-
Including the city of Clarendon
351 AM CDT Tue May 14 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ015-150215-
Wheeler-
Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler
351 AM CDT Tue May 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the south around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ020-150215-
Collingsworth-
Including the city of Wellington
351 AM CDT Tue May 14 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Breezy. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
