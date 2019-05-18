TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast
TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Friday, May 17, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles
National Weather Service Amarillo TX
401 AM CDT Sat May 18 2019
Potter-Randall-
Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon
401 AM CDT Sat May 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs around 80. West winds 20 to 30 mph.
Gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 20 to
30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Windy. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph
becoming 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Windy. Lows
in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ317-190115-
Palo Duro Canyon-
Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon
401 AM CDT Sat May 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 15 to
20 mph becoming 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds
20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph becoming northwest 5 to
10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to
20 mph becoming 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Windy. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ002-190115-
Sherman-
Including the city of Stratford
401 AM CDT Sat May 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds
10 to 15 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
20 to 30 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph shifting to the south 20 to 30 mph with gusts to
around 45 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy. Lows
in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers and isolated thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the lower
50s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ007-190115-
Moore-
Including the city of Dumas
401 AM CDT Sat May 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 15 to
20 mph becoming 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
20 to 30 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Windy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph shifting to the south 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around
45 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Windy. Lows
in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Windy. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ003-190115-
Hansford-
Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver
401 AM CDT Sat May 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds
10 to 15 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph shifting to the south 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around
45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ008-190115-
Hutchinson-
Including the city of Borger
401 AM CDT Sat May 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds
10 to 15 mph becoming 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 20 to
30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Windy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph
shifting to the south 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows
around 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ004-190115-
Ochiltree-
Including the city of Perryton
401 AM CDT Sat May 18 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to
15 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Windy. Lows in the mid 40s.
Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph
shifting to the south 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Breezy. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ009-190115-
Roberts-
Including the city of Miami
401 AM CDT Sat May 18 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Windy. Highs
in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph becoming 20 to 30 mph
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds
20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph becoming northwest 5 to
10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up
to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Windy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows around 60. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ005-190115-
Lipscomb-
Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett
401 AM CDT Sat May 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with
isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming
15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. West
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph becoming northwest
5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph
becoming 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the
lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Breezy. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ010-190115-
Hemphill-
Including the city of Canadian
401 AM CDT Sat May 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then sunny with isolated
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the
lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph
with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. West
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph becoming northwest
5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph
shifting to the south 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the
lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Breezy. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
TXZ011-190115-
Oldham-
Including the city of Vega
401 AM CDT Sat May 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 15 to
25 mph becoming 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 20 to
30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph decreasing to around 5 mph
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Windy. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph
becoming 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Windy. Lows in
the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers and isolated thunderstorms. Windy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ016-190115-
Deaf Smith-
Including the city of Hereford
401 AM CDT Sat May 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 15 to
25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph becoming 25 to 35 mph with
gusts to around 50 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 25 to
35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to
20 mph becoming southwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around
55 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Windy. Lows in
the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers and isolated thunderstorms. Windy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ013-190115-
Carson-
Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer
401 AM CDT Sat May 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds
10 to 20 mph becoming 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 20 to
30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 20 to
30 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Windy. Lows
around 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ018-190115-
Armstrong-
Including the city of Claude
401 AM CDT Sat May 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds
15 to 20 mph becoming 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds
20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph becoming northwest 5 to
10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Windy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to
the south 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Windy. Lows
around 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance
of precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ014-190115-
Gray-
Including the city of Pampa
401 AM CDT Sat May 18 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Windy. Highs
in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 20 to 30 mph
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 20 to
30 mph becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph
shifting to the south 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Windy. Lows
around 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows around 60. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ019-190115-
Donley-
Including the city of Clarendon
401 AM CDT Sat May 18 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Windy. Highs
in the mid 80s. West winds 15 to 20 mph becoming 20 to 30 mph
with gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows around 50. West winds 20 to
30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Windy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph becoming
south 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Windy. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ015-190115-
Wheeler-
Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler
401 AM CDT Sat May 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Isolated
showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph with gusts to
around 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows around 50. West winds 15 to 25 mph
with gusts to around 40 mph becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph
shifting to the south 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Windy. Lows in the
lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
TXZ020-190115-
Collingsworth-
Including the city of Wellington
401 AM CDT Sat May 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Isolated
showers and thunderstorms. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 20 to 30 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 20 to
30 mph becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph
shifting to the south 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Windy. Lows in the
lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
