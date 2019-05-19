TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast

TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 18, 2019

_____

464 FPUS54 KAMA 190847

ZFPAMA

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

347 AM CDT Sun May 19 2019

TXZ012-017-200115-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon

347 AM CDT Sun May 19 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers

and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Windy. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph shifting to the south 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around

45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows around 50.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ317-200115-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon

347 AM CDT Sun May 19 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Windy. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the south 20 to 30 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the lower

50s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the

evening. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ002-200115-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

347 AM CDT Sun May 19 2019

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers

and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Breezy. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the upper

40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 20 to 30 mph becoming 30 to 35 mph in the afternoon. Gusts

up to 55 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ007-200115-

Moore-

Including the city of Dumas

347 AM CDT Sun May 19 2019

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers

and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Breezy. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ003-200115-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

347 AM CDT Sun May 19 2019

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Breezy. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the

evening. Lows around 50. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 20 to 30 mph becoming 30 to 35 mph in the afternoon. Gusts

up to 55 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ008-200115-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

347 AM CDT Sun May 19 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Breezy. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph becoming 30 to

35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ004-200115-

Ochiltree-

Including the city of Perryton

347 AM CDT Sun May 19 2019

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Breezy. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening.

Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to

40 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 20 to 30 mph becoming 30 to 35 mph in the afternoon. Gusts

up to 55 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ009-200115-

Roberts-

Including the city of Miami

347 AM CDT Sun May 19 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 20 to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Breezy. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening.

Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to

40 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 20 to 30 mph becoming 30 to 35 mph in the afternoon. Gusts

up to 50 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ005-200115-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

347 AM CDT Sun May 19 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy. Locally

heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 20 to 30 mph becoming 30 to 35 mph in the afternoon. Gusts

up to 50 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ010-200115-

Hemphill-

Including the city of Canadian

347 AM CDT Sun May 19 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ011-200115-

Oldham-

Including the city of Vega

347 AM CDT Sun May 19 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph becoming 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Windy. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening.

Lows around 50. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ016-200115-

Deaf Smith-

Including the city of Hereford

347 AM CDT Sun May 19 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph becoming 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Windy. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening.

Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s. West

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Windy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ013-200115-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer

347 AM CDT Sun May 19 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph.

Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Breezy. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening.

Lows around 50. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph

in the evening. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph becoming 30 to

35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ018-200115-

Armstrong-

Including the city of Claude

347 AM CDT Sun May 19 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Windy. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 20 to 30 mph shifting to the southwest 15 to 20 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 20 to 30 mph becoming 30 to 35 mph in the afternoon. Gusts

up to 50 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ014-200115-

Gray-

Including the city of Pampa

347 AM CDT Sun May 19 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 20 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy. Locally

heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph shifting to

the southwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 20 to 30 mph becoming 30 to 35 mph in the afternoon. Gusts

up to 50 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ019-200115-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

347 AM CDT Sun May 19 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Windy. Locally

heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 20 to 30 mph shifting to the southwest 15 to 20 mph

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ015-200115-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler

347 AM CDT Sun May 19 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy. Locally

heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ020-200115-

Collingsworth-

Including the city of Wellington

347 AM CDT Sun May 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy. Locally

heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather