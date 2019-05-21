TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast
TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Monday, May 20, 2019
_____
402 FPUS54 KAMA 210759
ZFPAMA
Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles
National Weather Service Amarillo TX
259 AM CDT Tue May 21 2019
TXZ012-017-220115-
Potter-Randall-
Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon
259 AM CDT Tue May 21 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph decreasing to 10 to
15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy. Lows
around 60. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to
25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ317-220115-
Palo Duro Canyon-
Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon
259 AM CDT Tue May 21 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 25 to
35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy. Lows
in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to
25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ002-220115-
Sherman-
Including the city of Stratford
259 AM CDT Tue May 21 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Windy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts
to around 45 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds
20 to 30 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
20 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ007-220115-
Moore-
Including the city of Dumas
259 AM CDT Tue May 21 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds
20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds
20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph becoming southwest 10 to
15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to
20 mph becoming 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ003-220115-
Hansford-
Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver
259 AM CDT Tue May 21 2019
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Windy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with
gusts to around 45 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds
20 to 30 mph becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to
25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ008-220115-
Hutchinson-
Including the city of Borger
259 AM CDT Tue May 21 2019
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph becoming southwest 5 to
10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around
60. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to
25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ004-220115-
Ochiltree-
Including the city of Perryton
259 AM CDT Tue May 21 2019
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Windy. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts
to around 45 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. West
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph becoming southwest
5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to
25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ009-220115-
Roberts-
Including the city of Miami
259 AM CDT Tue May 21 2019
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest
winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to
25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy. Lows
in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ005-220115-
Lipscomb-
Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett
259 AM CDT Tue May 21 2019
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Windy.
Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts
to around 45 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph decreasing to 5 to
10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to
25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely
in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ010-220115-
Hemphill-
Including the city of Canadian
259 AM CDT Tue May 21 2019
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in
the morning. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 20 to
30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph decreasing to 5 to
10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely
in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ011-220115-
Oldham-
Including the city of Vega
259 AM CDT Tue May 21 2019
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM
CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Very windy. Highs in the mid 70s. West
winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds
25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph becoming southwest 10 to
15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.
South winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph becoming 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ016-220115-
Deaf Smith-
Including the city of Hereford
259 AM CDT Tue May 21 2019
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM
CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Very windy. Highs in the lower 70s. West
winds 25 to 35 mph becoming 35 to 40 mph in the afternoon. Gusts
up to 55 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest
winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph decreasing to
around 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy. Lows
in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in
the evening. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
20 mph becoming southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around
45 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ013-220115-
Carson-
Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer
259 AM CDT Tue May 21 2019
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds 20 to 30 mph shifting to the west 30 to 35 mph in the
afternoon. Gusts up to 55 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph decreasing to 10 to
15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to
25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ018-220115-
Armstrong-
Including the city of Claude
259 AM CDT Tue May 21 2019
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph decreasing to 10 to
15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest
winds around 15 mph shifting to the south 20 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to
25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the mid
50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ014-220115-
Gray-
Including the city of Pampa
259 AM CDT Tue May 21 2019
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 20 to 30 mph shifting to the west 30 to 35 mph in the
afternoon. Gusts up to 55 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest
winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph decreasing to
10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely
in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 60s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ019-220115-
Donley-
Including the city of Clarendon
259 AM CDT Tue May 21 2019
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph decreasing to 10 to
15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to
25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely
in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 60s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ015-220115-
Wheeler-
Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler
259 AM CDT Tue May 21 2019
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph decreasing to
around 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely
in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 60s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ020-220115-
Collingsworth-
Including the city of Wellington
259 AM CDT Tue May 21 2019
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds 20 to 30 mph becoming 30 to 35 mph in the afternoon. Gusts
up to 55 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 20 to
30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph decreasing to around 10 mph
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to
25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 60s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather