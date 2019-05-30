TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast
TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, May 29, 2019
_____
585 FPUS54 KAMA 300832
ZFPAMA
Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles
National Weather Service Amarillo TX
332 AM CDT Thu May 30 2019
TXZ012-017-310130-
Potter-Randall-
Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon
332 AM CDT Thu May 30 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around
5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ317-310130-
Palo Duro Canyon-
Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon
332 AM CDT Thu May 30 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around
5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ002-310130-
Sherman-
Including the city of Stratford
332 AM CDT Thu May 30 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around
5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the south around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ007-310130-
Moore-
Including the city of Dumas
332 AM CDT Thu May 30 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around
5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ003-310130-
Hansford-
Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver
332 AM CDT Thu May 30 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ008-310130-
Hutchinson-
Including the city of Borger
332 AM CDT Thu May 30 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around
5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ004-310130-
Ochiltree-
Including the city of Perryton
332 AM CDT Thu May 30 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. South winds around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ009-310130-
Roberts-
Including the city of Miami
332 AM CDT Thu May 30 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest
after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ005-310130-
Lipscomb-
Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett
332 AM CDT Thu May 30 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. South winds around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ010-310130-
Hemphill-
Including the city of Canadian
332 AM CDT Thu May 30 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ011-310130-
Oldham-
Including the city of Vega
332 AM CDT Thu May 30 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around
5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ016-310130-
Deaf Smith-
Including the city of Hereford
332 AM CDT Thu May 30 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast
around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ013-310130-
Carson-
Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer
332 AM CDT Thu May 30 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around
5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ018-310130-
Armstrong-
Including the city of Claude
332 AM CDT Thu May 30 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around
5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ014-310130-
Gray-
Including the city of Pampa
332 AM CDT Thu May 30 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ019-310130-
Donley-
Including the city of Clarendon
332 AM CDT Thu May 30 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around
5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ015-310130-
Wheeler-
Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler
332 AM CDT Thu May 30 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. A 50 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ020-310130-
Collingsworth-
Including the city of Wellington
332 AM CDT Thu May 30 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the
southwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. A 50 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather