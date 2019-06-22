TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast
TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Friday, June 21, 2019
012 FPUS54 KAMA 220903
ZFPAMA
Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles
National Weather Service Amarillo TX
403 AM CDT Sat Jun 22 2019
TXZ012-017-230115-
Potter-Randall-
Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon
403 AM CDT Sat Jun 22 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds
and large hail. Highs around 90. North winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging
winds and large hail in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds around 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ317-230115-
Palo Duro Canyon-
Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon
403 AM CDT Sat Jun 22 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds
and large hail. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and large
hail. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ002-230115-
Sherman-
Including the city of Stratford
403 AM CDT Sat Jun 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and large
hail. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 15 mph shifting to
the east in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may
be severe with damaging winds and large hail in the evening. Lows
in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the
northeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds
10 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy
after midnight. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ007-230115-
Moore-
Including the city of Dumas
403 AM CDT Sat Jun 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds
and large hail. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may
be severe with damaging winds and large hail in the evening. Lows
in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ003-230115-
Hansford-
Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver
403 AM CDT Sat Jun 22 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds
and large hail. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 15 mph
shifting to the northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe
with damaging winds and large hail in the evening. Lows in the
upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 80. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest around 5 mph after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ008-230115-
Hutchinson-
Including the city of Borger
403 AM CDT Sat Jun 22 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds
and large hail. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe
with damaging winds and large hail in the evening. Lows in the
upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ004-230115-
Ochiltree-
Including the city of Perryton
403 AM CDT Sat Jun 22 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds
and large hail. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and large
hail in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest around 5 mph after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ009-230115-
Roberts-
Including the city of Miami
403 AM CDT Sat Jun 22 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds
and large hail. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and large
hail in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest around 5 mph after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around
5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ005-230115-
Lipscomb-
Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett
403 AM CDT Sat Jun 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds
and large hail. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and large hail in
the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest around 5 mph after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around
5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ010-230115-
Hemphill-
Including the city of Canadian
403 AM CDT Sat Jun 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds
and large hail. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and large
hail in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest around 5 mph after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around
5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 90.
$$
TXZ011-230115-
Oldham-
Including the city of Vega
403 AM CDT Sat Jun 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. North winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds
and large hail in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ016-230115-
Deaf Smith-
Including the city of Hereford
403 AM CDT Sat Jun 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west
10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ013-230115-
Carson-
Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer
403 AM CDT Sat Jun 22 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds
and large hail. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging
winds and large hail in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around
5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ018-230115-
Armstrong-
Including the city of Claude
403 AM CDT Sat Jun 22 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds
and large hail. Highs around 90. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging
winds and large hail in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ014-230115-
Gray-
Including the city of Pampa
403 AM CDT Sat Jun 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe
with damaging winds and large hail. Highs in the upper 80s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the east 5 to 10 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging
winds and large hail in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around
5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 90.
$$
TXZ019-230115-
Donley-
Including the city of Clarendon
403 AM CDT Sat Jun 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe
with damaging winds and large hail. Highs in the lower 90s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging
winds and large hail in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ015-230115-
Wheeler-
Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler
403 AM CDT Sat Jun 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe
with damaging winds and large hail. Highs around 90. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to 10 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and large
hail in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around
5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 90.
$$
TXZ020-230115-
Collingsworth-
Including the city of Wellington
403 AM CDT Sat Jun 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe
with damaging winds and large hail. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging
winds and large hail in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s.
$$
