TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast
TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 29, 2019
_____
315 FPUS54 KAMA 300842
ZFPAMA
Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles
National Weather Service Amarillo TX
342 AM CDT Sun Jun 30 2019
TXZ012-017-010115-
Potter-Randall-
Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon
342 AM CDT Sun Jun 30 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
$$
TXZ317-010115-
Palo Duro Canyon-
Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon
342 AM CDT Sun Jun 30 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
$$
TXZ002-010115-
Sherman-
Including the city of Stratford
342 AM CDT Sun Jun 30 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
$$
TXZ007-010115-
Moore-
Including the city of Dumas
342 AM CDT Sun Jun 30 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
$$
TXZ003-010115-
Hansford-
Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver
342 AM CDT Sun Jun 30 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
$$
TXZ008-010115-
Hutchinson-
Including the city of Borger
342 AM CDT Sun Jun 30 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
$$
TXZ004-010115-
Ochiltree-
Including the city of Perryton
342 AM CDT Sun Jun 30 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
$$
TXZ009-010115-
Roberts-
Including the city of Miami
342 AM CDT Sun Jun 30 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
becoming around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
$$
TXZ005-010115-
Lipscomb-
Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett
342 AM CDT Sun Jun 30 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
$$
TXZ010-010115-
Hemphill-
Including the city of Canadian
342 AM CDT Sun Jun 30 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph becoming around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
$$
TXZ011-010115-
Oldham-
Including the city of Vega
342 AM CDT Sun Jun 30 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
$$
TXZ016-010115-
Deaf Smith-
Including the city of Hereford
342 AM CDT Sun Jun 30 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
$$
TXZ013-010115-
Carson-
Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer
342 AM CDT Sun Jun 30 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
$$
TXZ018-010115-
Armstrong-
Including the city of Claude
342 AM CDT Sun Jun 30 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
$$
TXZ014-010115-
Gray-
Including the city of Pampa
342 AM CDT Sun Jun 30 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph becoming around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
$$
TXZ019-010115-
Donley-
Including the city of Clarendon
342 AM CDT Sun Jun 30 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
becoming around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
$$
TXZ015-010115-
Wheeler-
Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler
342 AM CDT Sun Jun 30 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph becoming around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
$$
TXZ020-010115-
Collingsworth-
Including the city of Wellington
342 AM CDT Sun Jun 30 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
becoming around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy
after midnight. Lows around 70.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather