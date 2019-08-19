TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast
TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 18, 2019
_____
421 FPUS54 KAMA 190843
ZFPAMA
Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles
National Weather Service Amarillo TX
343 AM CDT Mon Aug 19 2019
TXZ012-017-200200-
Potter-Randall-
Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon
343 AM CDT Mon Aug 19 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the
lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ317-200200-
Palo Duro Canyon-
Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon
343 AM CDT Mon Aug 19 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 105. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the
lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ002-200200-
Sherman-
Including the city of Stratford
343 AM CDT Mon Aug 19 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 101. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms
likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ007-200200-
Moore-
Including the city of Dumas
343 AM CDT Mon Aug 19 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph
after midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ003-200200-
Hansford-
Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver
343 AM CDT Mon Aug 19 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the
lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ008-200200-
Hutchinson-
Including the city of Borger
343 AM CDT Mon Aug 19 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 103. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the
lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 104. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ004-200200-
Ochiltree-
Including the city of Perryton
343 AM CDT Mon Aug 19 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the
lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ009-200200-
Roberts-
Including the city of Miami
343 AM CDT Mon Aug 19 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the
lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to
20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ005-200200-
Lipscomb-
Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett
343 AM CDT Mon Aug 19 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the
lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ010-200200-
Hemphill-
Including the city of Canadian
343 AM CDT Mon Aug 19 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the
lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ011-200200-
Oldham-
Including the city of Vega
343 AM CDT Mon Aug 19 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 101. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ016-200200-
Deaf Smith-
Including the city of Hereford
343 AM CDT Mon Aug 19 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ013-200200-
Carson-
Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer
343 AM CDT Mon Aug 19 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the
lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to
20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ018-200200-
Armstrong-
Including the city of Claude
343 AM CDT Mon Aug 19 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the
lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ014-200200-
Gray-
Including the city of Pampa
343 AM CDT Mon Aug 19 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the
lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ019-200200-
Donley-
Including the city of Clarendon
343 AM CDT Mon Aug 19 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the
lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ015-200200-
Wheeler-
Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler
343 AM CDT Mon Aug 19 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the
lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ020-200200-
Collingsworth-
Including the city of Wellington
343 AM CDT Mon Aug 19 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather