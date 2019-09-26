TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast
TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 25, 2019
_____
619 FPUS54 KAMA 260834
ZFPAMA
Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles
National Weather Service Amarillo TX
334 AM CDT Thu Sep 26 2019
TXZ012-017-270130-
Potter-Randall-
Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon
334 AM CDT Thu Sep 26 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ317-270130-
Palo Duro Canyon-
Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon
334 AM CDT Thu Sep 26 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ002-270130-
Sherman-
Including the city of Stratford
334 AM CDT Thu Sep 26 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ007-270130-
Moore-
Including the city of Dumas
334 AM CDT Thu Sep 26 2019
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ003-270130-
Hansford-
Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver
334 AM CDT Thu Sep 26 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ008-270130-
Hutchinson-
Including the city of Borger
334 AM CDT Thu Sep 26 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ004-270130-
Ochiltree-
Including the city of Perryton
334 AM CDT Thu Sep 26 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ009-270130-
Roberts-
Including the city of Miami
334 AM CDT Thu Sep 26 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ005-270130-
Lipscomb-
Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett
334 AM CDT Thu Sep 26 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ010-270130-
Hemphill-
Including the city of Canadian
334 AM CDT Thu Sep 26 2019
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ011-270130-
Oldham-
Including the city of Vega
334 AM CDT Thu Sep 26 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely
in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ016-270130-
Deaf Smith-
Including the city of Hereford
334 AM CDT Thu Sep 26 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ013-270130-
Carson-
Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer
334 AM CDT Thu Sep 26 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ018-270130-
Armstrong-
Including the city of Claude
334 AM CDT Thu Sep 26 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ014-270130-
Gray-
Including the city of Pampa
334 AM CDT Thu Sep 26 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around
10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ019-270130-
Donley-
Including the city of Clarendon
334 AM CDT Thu Sep 26 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ015-270130-
Wheeler-
Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler
334 AM CDT Thu Sep 26 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Northeast winds around
10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ020-270130-
Collingsworth-
Including the city of Wellington
334 AM CDT Thu Sep 26 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
_____
