TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast

TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 29, 2019

_____

520 FPUS54 KAMA 300953

ZFPAMA

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

353 AM CST Mon Dec 30 2019

TXZ012-017-310130-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon

353 AM CST Mon Dec 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or

snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ013-310130-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer

353 AM CST Mon Dec 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain or snow

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ018-317-310130-

Armstrong-Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the cities of Claude and Palo Duro Canyon

353 AM CST Mon Dec 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain or snow

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ014-019-310130-

Gray-Donley-

Including the cities of Pampa and Clarendon

353 AM CST Mon Dec 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain or snow

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ015-020-310130-

Wheeler-Collingsworth-

Including the cities of Shamrock, Wheeler, and Wellington

353 AM CST Mon Dec 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. West winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather