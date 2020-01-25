TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast

TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Friday, January 24, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

308 AM CST Sat Jan 25 2020

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon

308 AM CST Sat Jan 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers

in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain or snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer

308 AM CST Sat Jan 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds around

10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers

in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow showers in

the morning. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Armstrong-Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the cities of Claude and Palo Duro Canyon

308 AM CST Sat Jan 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of snow showers and rain showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow showers in

the morning. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow

showers after midnight. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain or snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Gray-Donley-

Including the cities of Pampa and Clarendon

308 AM CST Sat Jan 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain or snow showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow showers in

the morning. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain or snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

or snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Wheeler-Collingsworth-

Including the cities of Shamrock, Wheeler, and Wellington

308 AM CST Sat Jan 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

evening, then rain or snow showers likely after midnight. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow showers in

the morning. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow

showers after midnight. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain or snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

or snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

