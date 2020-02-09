TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast
TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 8, 2020
390 FPUS54 KAMA 090917
ZFPAMA
Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles
National Weather Service Amarillo TX
317 AM CST Sun Feb 9 2020
TXZ012-017-100115-
Potter-Randall-
Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon
317 AM CST Sun Feb 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light snow in the
evening, then snow likely after midnight. Light snow
accumulations. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of
light snow in the afternoon. Light snow accumulations. Highs in
the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light
snow. Lows around 18.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of light snow.
Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ317-100115-
Palo Duro Canyon-
Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon
317 AM CST Sun Feb 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of light snow
in the evening, then cloudy with snow likely after midnight.
Light snow accumulations. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph after
midnight. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of
light snow in the afternoon. Light snow accumulations. Highs in
the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light
snow. Lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of light snow.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ002-100115-
Sherman-
Including the city of Stratford
317 AM CST Sun Feb 9 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 40s. North
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow in the
evening, then light snow likely after midnight. Light snow
accumulations. Lows around 20. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light snow.
Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light
snow. Lows around 16.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ007-100115-
Moore-
Including the city of Dumas
317 AM CST Sun Feb 9 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 40s. North
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow in the
evening, then snow likely after midnight. Light snow
accumulations. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light snow. Highs
in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light
snow. Lows around 17.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of light snow.
Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ003-100115-
Hansford-
Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver
317 AM CST Sun Feb 9 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 40s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to
20 mph shifting to the northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light snow in the
evening, then a chance of light snow after midnight. Lows in the
lower 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light snow.
Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light
snow. Lows around 18.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ008-100115-
Hutchinson-
Including the city of Borger
317 AM CST Sun Feb 9 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light snow in the
evening, then light snow likely after midnight. Light snow
accumulations. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of snow 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light snow. Highs
in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light
snow. Lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light
snow. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ004-100115-
Ochiltree-
Including the city of Perryton
317 AM CST Sun Feb 9 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 40s. North
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds
10 to 20 mph shifting to the northeast 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light snow in the
evening, then a chance of light snow after midnight. Lows in the
mid 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light snow.
Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light
snow. Lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light
snow. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ009-100115-
Roberts-
Including the city of Miami
317 AM CST Sun Feb 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph
shifting to the southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light snow in the
evening, then light snow likely after midnight. Light snow
accumulations. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of snow 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light snow. Highs
in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light snow in
the evening, then a chance of light snow after midnight. Lows in
the lower 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light
snow. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ005-100115-
Lipscomb-
Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett
317 AM CST Sun Feb 9 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph
shifting to the southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light snow in the
evening, then a chance of light snow after midnight. Lows in the
mid 20s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to
15 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of light snow in the morning, then a
slight chance of light snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light snow in
the evening, then a chance of light snow after midnight. Lows in
the lower 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light
snow. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ010-100115-
Hemphill-
Including the city of Canadian
317 AM CST Sun Feb 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of light snow
after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light snow. Highs
in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light snow in
the evening, then a chance of light snow after midnight. Lows in
the lower 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light
snow. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ011-100115-
Oldham-
Including the city of Vega
317 AM CST Sun Feb 9 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of light snow in the
evening, then cloudy with snow likely after midnight. Light snow
accumulations. Lows in the lower 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of
light snow in the afternoon. Colder. Light snow accumulations.
Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow in the
evening, then a slight chance of light snow after midnight. Lows
around 17. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of light snow.
Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 16.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ016-100115-
Deaf Smith-
Including the city of Hereford
317 AM CST Sun Feb 9 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph shifting to the northeast 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of light snow in the
evening, then snow after midnight. Light snow accumulations. Lows
in the lower 20s. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the
east after midnight. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of
light snow in the afternoon. Colder. Light snow accumulations.
Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light
snow. Lows around 17.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of light snow.
Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs around 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ013-100115-
Carson-
Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer
317 AM CST Sun Feb 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph shifting
to the south in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light snow in the
evening, then snow likely after midnight. Light snow
accumulations. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light snow. Highs
in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light
snow. Lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light
snow. Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ018-100115-
Armstrong-
Including the city of Claude
317 AM CST Sun Feb 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light snow in the
evening, then snow likely after midnight. Light snow
accumulations. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light snow. Highs
in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light
snow. Lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light
snow. Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ014-100115-
Gray-
Including the city of Pampa
317 AM CST Sun Feb 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light snow in the
evening, then light snow likely after midnight. Light snow
accumulations. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light snow. Highs
in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light
snow. Lows around 19.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light
snow. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ019-100115-
Donley-
Including the city of Clarendon
317 AM CST Sun Feb 9 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting
to the east in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely after midnight. Light
snow accumulations. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light snow. Highs
in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light
snow. Lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light
snow. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ015-100115-
Wheeler-
Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler
317 AM CST Sun Feb 9 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Light snow likely after midnight.
Light snow accumulations. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds around
5 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
Chance of snow 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light snow. Highs
in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light snow in
the evening, then a chance of light snow after midnight. Lows in
the lower 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light
snow. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ020-100115-
Collingsworth-
Including the city of Wellington
317 AM CST Sun Feb 9 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light rain in the
afternoon. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Light snow likely after midnight.
Light snow accumulations. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds around
5 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
Chance of snow 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light snow. Highs
in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light
snow. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light
snow. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather