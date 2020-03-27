TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast
TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Friday, March 27, 2020
_____
267 FPUS54 KAMA 271953
ZFPAMA
Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles
National Weather Service Amarillo TX
253 PM CDT Fri Mar 27 2020
TXZ012-017-281315-
Potter-Randall-
Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon
253 PM CDT Fri Mar 27 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds
15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain showers in the
morning, then a chance of rain showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain
showers in the evening. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ317-281315-
Palo Duro Canyon-
Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon
253 PM CDT Fri Mar 27 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Breezy.
Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 15 to
25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest around 5 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain showers in the
morning, then a chance of rain showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ002-281315-
Sherman-
Including the city of Stratford
253 PM CDT Fri Mar 27 2020
.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds
15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
20 to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west around 5 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers in
the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ007-281315-
Moore-
Including the city of Dumas
253 PM CDT Fri Mar 27 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds
15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers in
the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in
the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ003-281315-
Hansford-
Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver
253 PM CDT Fri Mar 27 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
20 to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest around 5 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers in
the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ008-281315-
Hutchinson-
Including the city of Borger
253 PM CDT Fri Mar 27 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Breezy.
Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers in
the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 40. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ004-281315-
Ochiltree-
Including the city of Perryton
253 PM CDT Fri Mar 27 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Breezy.
Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
25 to 35 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west around 5 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear
after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ009-281315-
Roberts-
Including the city of Miami
253 PM CDT Fri Mar 27 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Breezy.
Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
20 to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds
10 to 15 mph becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ005-281315-
Lipscomb-
Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett
253 PM CDT Fri Mar 27 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Breezy.
Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west around 5 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ010-281315-
Hemphill-
Including the city of Canadian
253 PM CDT Fri Mar 27 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows in
the upper 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
20 to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds
10 to 15 mph becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after
midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ011-281315-
Oldham-
Including the city of Vega
253 PM CDT Fri Mar 27 2020
.TONIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds
20 to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 20 to
30 mph becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in
the afternoon. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ016-281315-
Deaf Smith-
Including the city of Hereford
253 PM CDT Fri Mar 27 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds
20 to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds
20 to 30 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ013-281315-
Carson-
Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer
253 PM CDT Fri Mar 27 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Breezy.
Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast around 5 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the
morning, then a chance of rain showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ018-281315-
Armstrong-
Including the city of Claude
253 PM CDT Fri Mar 27 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Breezy.
Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds
10 to 15 mph becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the
morning, then a chance of rain showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of rain showers
in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ014-281315-
Gray-
Including the city of Pampa
253 PM CDT Fri Mar 27 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Breezy.
Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
20 to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds
10 to 15 mph becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ019-281315-
Donley-
Including the city of Clarendon
253 PM CDT Fri Mar 27 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows in
the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to
15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ015-281315-
Wheeler-
Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler
253 PM CDT Fri Mar 27 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.
Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest around 5 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear
after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ020-281315-
Collingsworth-
Including the city of Wellington
253 PM CDT Fri Mar 27 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.
Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds
15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to
15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather