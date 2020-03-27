TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast

TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Friday, March 27, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

253 PM CDT Fri Mar 27 2020

TXZ012-017-281315-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon

253 PM CDT Fri Mar 27 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers in the evening. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

TXZ317-281315-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon

253 PM CDT Fri Mar 27 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Breezy.

Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest around 5 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ002-281315-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

253 PM CDT Fri Mar 27 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west around 5 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ007-281315-

Moore-

Including the city of Dumas

253 PM CDT Fri Mar 27 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ003-281315-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

253 PM CDT Fri Mar 27 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest around 5 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ008-281315-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

253 PM CDT Fri Mar 27 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Breezy.

Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 40. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

TXZ004-281315-

Ochiltree-

Including the city of Perryton

253 PM CDT Fri Mar 27 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Breezy.

Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

25 to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west around 5 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ009-281315-

Roberts-

Including the city of Miami

253 PM CDT Fri Mar 27 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Breezy.

Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ005-281315-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

253 PM CDT Fri Mar 27 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Breezy.

Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west around 5 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ010-281315-

Hemphill-

Including the city of Canadian

253 PM CDT Fri Mar 27 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ011-281315-

Oldham-

Including the city of Vega

253 PM CDT Fri Mar 27 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

20 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 20 to

30 mph becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ016-281315-

Deaf Smith-

Including the city of Hereford

253 PM CDT Fri Mar 27 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

20 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds

20 to 30 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

TXZ013-281315-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer

253 PM CDT Fri Mar 27 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Breezy.

Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast around 5 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ018-281315-

Armstrong-

Including the city of Claude

253 PM CDT Fri Mar 27 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Breezy.

Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of rain showers

in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

TXZ014-281315-

Gray-

Including the city of Pampa

253 PM CDT Fri Mar 27 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Breezy.

Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ019-281315-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

253 PM CDT Fri Mar 27 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ015-281315-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler

253 PM CDT Fri Mar 27 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest around 5 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ020-281315-

Collingsworth-

Including the city of Wellington

253 PM CDT Fri Mar 27 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

