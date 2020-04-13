TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast
TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 12, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles
National Weather Service Amarillo TX
305 AM CDT Mon Apr 13 2020
Potter-Randall-
Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO
7 AM CDT TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow in the morning, then
a chance of light snow and light rain in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the
southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Light snow likely and light rain in the evening, then
light snow likely after midnight. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch.
Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain and
light snow in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
Palo Duro Canyon-
Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO
7 AM CDT TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow in the morning, then
a chance of light snow and light rain in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the
southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Light snow likely and light rain in the evening, then
light snow likely after midnight. Snow accumulation around
1 inch. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain and
light snow in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Sherman-
Including the city of Stratford
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO
7 AM CDT TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light snow in the
morning, then a chance of light snow and light rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Light snow and light rain likely in the evening, then
light snow after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches.
Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow and slight chance
of light rain in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 50s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
Moore-
Including the city of Dumas
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO
7 AM CDT TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of light snow in the morning, then a
chance of light snow and light rain in the afternoon. Highs
around 40. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast
5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Light snow and light rain likely in the
evening, then light snow likely after midnight. Snow accumulation
of 1 to 2 inches. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain and
light snow in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
Hansford-
Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO
7 AM CDT TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light snow in the
morning, then a chance of light rain and slight chance of light
snow in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Light snow and light rain likely in the evening, then
light snow after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches.
Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow and slight chance
of light rain in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance
of rain or snow showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
Hutchinson-
Including the city of Borger
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO
7 AM CDT TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light snow in the
morning, then a chance of light snow and light rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Light snow and light rain likely in the
evening, then light snow likely after midnight. Snow accumulation
of 1 to 2 inches. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow and slight chance
of light rain in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
Ochiltree-
Including the city of Perryton
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO
7 AM CDT TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light snow in the
morning, then a slight chance of light rain and light snow in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Light snow likely and chance of light rain in the
evening, then light snow after midnight. Snow accumulation of
1 to 2 inches. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow and slight chance
of light rain in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 60. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance
of rain or snow showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
Roberts-
Including the city of Miami
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO
7 AM CDT TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light snow in the
morning, then a slight chance of light rain and light snow in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Light snow likely and chance of light rain in the
evening, then light snow after midnight. Snow accumulation around
2 inches. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow and slight chance
of light rain in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds
around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance
of rain or snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lipscomb-
Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO
7 AM CDT TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain and
light snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the east around 5 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Light snow likely and chance of light rain in the
evening, then light snow after midnight. Snow accumulation of
1 to 2 inches. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow and slight chance
of light rain in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance
of rain or snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
Hemphill-
Including the city of Canadian
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO
7 AM CDT TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light snow in the
morning, then a slight chance of light rain and light snow in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the east around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Light snow likely and chance of light rain in the
evening, then light snow after midnight. Snow accumulation of
1 to 2 inches. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow and slight chance
of light rain in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds
around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance
of rain or snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
Oldham-
Including the city of Vega
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO
7 AM CDT TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of light snow in the morning, then a
chance of light snow and light rain in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast
in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Light snow and light rain in the evening, then light
snow likely after midnight. Snow accumulation around 1 inch. Lows
in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain and
light snow in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Deaf Smith-
Including the city of Hereford
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO
7 AM CDT TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow in the morning, then
a chance of light snow and light rain in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast in
the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Light snow and light rain in the evening, then a
chance of light snow after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to
2 inches. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain and light
snow in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 20s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
Carson-
Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO
7 AM CDT TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light snow in the
morning, then a chance of light snow and light rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Light snow likely and light rain in the evening, then
light snow likely after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to
2 inches. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow and slight chance
of light rain in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
Armstrong-
Including the city of Claude
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO
7 AM CDT TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light snow in the
morning, then a chance of light rain and slight chance of light
snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Light snow and light rain likely in the
evening, then light snow likely after midnight. Snow accumulation
around 1 inch. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain and
light snow in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
Gray-
Including the city of Pampa
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO
7 AM CDT TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light snow in the
morning, then a slight chance of light rain and light snow in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Light snow and light rain likely in the
evening, then light snow likely after midnight. Snow accumulation
of 1 to 2 inches. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow and slight chance
of light rain in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
Donley-
Including the city of Clarendon
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO
7 AM CDT TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light snow in the
morning, then a slight chance of light rain and light snow in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Light snow and light rain likely in the
evening, then light snow likely after midnight. Snow accumulation
of 1 to 2 inches. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain and
light snow in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Wheeler-
Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO
7 AM CDT TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light snow in the
morning, then a slight chance of light rain and light snow in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph
shifting to the east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Light snow and light rain likely in the evening, then
light snow after midnight. Snow accumulation around 2 inches.
Lows in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow and slight chance
of light rain in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds
around 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
Collingsworth-
Including the city of Wellington
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO
7 AM CDT TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light snow.
Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the
northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of light snow and light rain in the
evening, then light snow likely after midnight. Snow accumulation
of 1 to 2 inches. Lows around 30. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow and slight chance
of light rain in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
