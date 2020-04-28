TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast

TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Monday, April 27, 2020

544 FPUS54 KAMA 280823

ZFPAMA

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

323 AM CDT Tue Apr 28 2020

TXZ012-017-290115-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon

323 AM CDT Tue Apr 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ013-290115-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer

323 AM CDT Tue Apr 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds

10 to 20 mph shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ018-317-290115-

Armstrong-Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the cities of Claude and Palo Duro Canyon

323 AM CDT Tue Apr 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. West winds 10 to 20 mph

shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ014-019-290115-

Gray-Donley-

Including the cities of Pampa and Clarendon

323 AM CDT Tue Apr 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. West winds 15 to 20 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ015-020-290115-

Wheeler-Collingsworth-

Including the cities of Shamrock, Wheeler, and Wellington

323 AM CDT Tue Apr 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

