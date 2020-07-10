TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast

TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Friday, July 10, 2020

024 FPUS54 KAMA 101939

ZFPAMA

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

239 PM CDT Fri Jul 10 2020

TXZ012-017-111315-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon

239 PM CDT Fri Jul 10 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 107. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 103. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 108.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

$$

TXZ317-111315-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon

239 PM CDT Fri Jul 10 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 109. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 103. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 109.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 103.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ002-111315-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

239 PM CDT Fri Jul 10 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

shifting to the northeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the east 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 103.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.

$$

TXZ007-111315-

Moore-

Including the city of Dumas

239 PM CDT Fri Jul 10 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 108.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

$$

TXZ003-111315-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

239 PM CDT Fri Jul 10 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 104.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.

$$

TXZ008-111315-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

239 PM CDT Fri Jul 10 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 108. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 110.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 108.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 103.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104.

$$

TXZ004-111315-

Ochiltree-

Including the city of Perryton

239 PM CDT Fri Jul 10 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 104.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

$$

TXZ009-111315-

Roberts-

Including the city of Miami

239 PM CDT Fri Jul 10 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 107. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 109.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

$$

TXZ005-111315-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

239 PM CDT Fri Jul 10 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 104.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ010-111315-

Hemphill-

Including the city of Canadian

239 PM CDT Fri Jul 10 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ011-111315-

Oldham-

Including the city of Vega

239 PM CDT Fri Jul 10 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the south 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 104. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 109.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

$$

TXZ016-111315-

Deaf Smith-

Including the city of Hereford

239 PM CDT Fri Jul 10 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 104. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ013-111315-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer

239 PM CDT Fri Jul 10 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 107. West winds around 15 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 108.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ018-111315-

Armstrong-

Including the city of Claude

239 PM CDT Fri Jul 10 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 109. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 108.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 103.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ014-111315-

Gray-

Including the city of Pampa

239 PM CDT Fri Jul 10 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 107. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ019-111315-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

239 PM CDT Fri Jul 10 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph

decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 109. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 103.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ015-111315-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler

239 PM CDT Fri Jul 10 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 108. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 103.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ020-111315-

Collingsworth-

Including the city of Wellington

239 PM CDT Fri Jul 10 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph

decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 110. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 108.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 108.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 104.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

$$

