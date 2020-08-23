TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast

TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 23, 2020

173 FPUS54 KAMA 231931

ZFPAMA

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

231 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

TXZ012-017-241315-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon

231 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A less than 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ317-241315-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon

231 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

TXZ002-241315-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

231 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A less than 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ007-241315-

Moore-

Including the city of Dumas

231 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A less than 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ003-241315-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

231 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ008-241315-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

231 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ004-241315-

Ochiltree-

Including the city of Perryton

231 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ009-241315-

Roberts-

Including the city of Miami

231 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ005-241315-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

231 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ010-241315-

Hemphill-

Including the city of Canadian

231 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ011-241315-

Oldham-

Including the city of Vega

231 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A less than 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ016-241315-

Deaf Smith-

Including the city of Hereford

231 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A less than 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ013-241315-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer

231 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ018-241315-

Armstrong-

Including the city of Claude

231 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ014-241315-

Gray-

Including the city of Pampa

231 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ019-241315-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

231 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ015-241315-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler

231 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ020-241315-

Collingsworth-

Including the city of Wellington

231 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

