TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 23, 2020
173 FPUS54 KAMA 231931
ZFPAMA
Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles
National Weather Service Amarillo TX
231 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
TXZ012-017-241315-
Potter-Randall-
Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon
231 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A less than 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ317-241315-
Palo Duro Canyon-
Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon
231 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ002-241315-
Sherman-
Including the city of Stratford
231 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A less than 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ007-241315-
Moore-
Including the city of Dumas
231 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A less than 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ003-241315-
Hansford-
Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver
231 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ008-241315-
Hutchinson-
Including the city of Borger
231 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ004-241315-
Ochiltree-
Including the city of Perryton
231 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ009-241315-
Roberts-
Including the city of Miami
231 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ005-241315-
Lipscomb-
Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett
231 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ010-241315-
Hemphill-
Including the city of Canadian
231 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ011-241315-
Oldham-
Including the city of Vega
231 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A less than 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ016-241315-
Deaf Smith-
Including the city of Hereford
231 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A less than 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ013-241315-
Carson-
Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer
231 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ018-241315-
Armstrong-
Including the city of Claude
231 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ014-241315-
Gray-
Including the city of Pampa
231 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ019-241315-
Donley-
Including the city of Clarendon
231 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ015-241315-
Wheeler-
Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler
231 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ020-241315-
Collingsworth-
Including the city of Wellington
231 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
