TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast
TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 25, 2020
_____
471 FPUS54 KAMA 251928
ZFPAMA
Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles
National Weather Service Amarillo TX
228 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020
TXZ012-017-261315-
Potter-Randall-
Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon
228 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ317-261315-
Palo Duro Canyon-
Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon
228 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ002-261315-
Sherman-
Including the city of Stratford
228 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ007-261315-
Moore-
Including the city of Dumas
228 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ003-261315-
Hansford-
Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver
228 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ008-261315-
Hutchinson-
Including the city of Borger
228 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ004-261315-
Ochiltree-
Including the city of Perryton
228 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
$$
TXZ009-261315-
Roberts-
Including the city of Miami
228 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ005-261315-
Lipscomb-
Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett
228 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ010-261315-
Hemphill-
Including the city of Canadian
228 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
$$
TXZ011-261315-
Oldham-
Including the city of Vega
228 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ016-261315-
Deaf Smith-
Including the city of Hereford
228 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ013-261315-
Carson-
Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer
228 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ018-261315-
Armstrong-
Including the city of Claude
228 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ014-261315-
Gray-
Including the city of Pampa
228 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ019-261315-
Donley-
Including the city of Clarendon
228 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ015-261315-
Wheeler-
Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler
228 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
$$
TXZ020-261315-
Collingsworth-
Including the city of Wellington
228 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
$$
_____
