TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Friday, September 25, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

318 AM CDT Sat Sep 26 2020

TXZ012-017-270115-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon

318 AM CDT Sat Sep 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Windy. Lows in the upper 40s.

North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ317-270115-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon

318 AM CDT Sat Sep 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ002-270115-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

318 AM CDT Sat Sep 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of rain showers after midnight. Windy.

Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ007-270115-

Moore-

Including the city of Dumas

318 AM CDT Sat Sep 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of rain showers after midnight. Windy.

Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph

in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ003-270115-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

318 AM CDT Sat Sep 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of rain showers after midnight. Windy.

Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ008-270115-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

318 AM CDT Sat Sep 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 80s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of rain showers after midnight. Breezy.

Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 70. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ004-270115-

Ochiltree-

Including the city of Perryton

318 AM CDT Sat Sep 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of rain showers after midnight. Breezy.

Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ009-270115-

Roberts-

Including the city of Miami

318 AM CDT Sat Sep 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ005-270115-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

318 AM CDT Sat Sep 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of rain showers after midnight. Breezy.

Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ010-270115-

Hemphill-

Including the city of Canadian

318 AM CDT Sat Sep 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers after midnight. Breezy. Lows around 50. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ011-270115-

Oldham-

Including the city of Vega

318 AM CDT Sat Sep 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ016-270115-

Deaf Smith-

Including the city of Hereford

318 AM CDT Sat Sep 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ013-270115-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer

318 AM CDT Sat Sep 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ018-270115-

Armstrong-

Including the city of Claude

318 AM CDT Sat Sep 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ014-270115-

Gray-

Including the city of Pampa

318 AM CDT Sat Sep 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ019-270115-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

318 AM CDT Sat Sep 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ015-270115-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler

318 AM CDT Sat Sep 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs around 70. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ020-270115-

Collingsworth-

Including the city of Wellington

318 AM CDT Sat Sep 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

