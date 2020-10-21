TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast
TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 21, 2020
883 FPUS54 KAMA 211648 AAB
ZFPAMA
Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles...UPDATED
National Weather Service Amarillo TX
1148 AM CDT Wed Oct 21 2020
TXZ012-017-220115-
Potter-Randall-
Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon
1148 AM CDT Wed Oct 21 2020
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy late in the morning then
clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. West
winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the north 20 to 25 mph after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much colder. Highs in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain, light
freezing rain, light snow and light sleet in the evening, then a
chance of light freezing rain, light snow and light sleet after
midnight. Lows around 20. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain, light freezing
rain, light snow and light sleet in the morning, then a slight
chance of light rain, light snow and light sleet in the
afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
$$
TXZ317-220115-
Palo Duro Canyon-
Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon
1148 AM CDT Wed Oct 21 2020
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy late in the morning then
clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the north 20 to 25 mph
after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much colder. Highs in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light
rain, light snow, light sleet and light freezing rain. Lows in
the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain, light freezing
rain, light snow and light sleet in the morning, then a slight
chance of light rain, light snow and light sleet in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
$$
TXZ002-220115-
Sherman-
Including the city of Stratford
1148 AM CDT Wed Oct 21 2020
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy late in the morning then
clearing. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph
shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 20s.
North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs around 50. Northeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light
freezing rain, light snow and light sleet after midnight. Lows
around 16.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain, light
freezing rain, light snow and light sleet in the afternoon.
Colder. Highs in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow, light sleet,
slight chance of light rain and light freezing rain in the
evening, then a chance of light snow, light sleet and slight
chance of light freezing rain after midnight. Lows around 15.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain, light
snow, light rain and slight chance of light sleet in the morning,
then a slight chance of light rain, light snow and light freezing
rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
$$
TXZ007-220115-
Moore-
Including the city of Dumas
1148 AM CDT Wed Oct 21 2020
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy late in the morning then
clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 30. North
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light
freezing rain after midnight. Lows around 19.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light freezing
rain in the afternoon. Colder. Highs in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow, light sleet,
slight chance of light rain and light freezing rain in the
evening, then a chance of light freezing rain, light snow and
light sleet after midnight. Lows around 18. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain, light
snow, light rain and slight chance of light sleet in the morning,
then a slight chance of light rain, light snow and light freezing
rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
$$
TXZ003-220115-
Hansford-
Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver
1148 AM CDT Wed Oct 21 2020
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows around 30. North
winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 25 to 30 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs around 50. North winds
around 20 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light
freezing rain after midnight. Lows around 18.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light freezing
rain in the afternoon. Colder. Highs in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow, light sleet,
slight chance of light rain and light freezing rain in the
evening, then a chance of light freezing rain, light snow and
slight chance of light sleet after midnight. Lows around 17.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain, light
snow and slight chance of light sleet in the morning, then a
slight chance of light rain, light snow and light freezing rain
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
$$
TXZ008-220115-
Hutchinson-
Including the city of Borger
1148 AM CDT Wed Oct 21 2020
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy late in the morning then
clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the mid 30s.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the north 25 to 30 mph
after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North
winds around 20 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain, light
freezing rain, light snow and light sleet in the evening, then a
chance of light freezing rain, light snow and slight chance of
light sleet after midnight. Lows around 20. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain, light
snow, light rain and slight chance of light sleet in the morning,
then a slight chance of light rain, light snow, light freezing
rain and light sleet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
$$
TXZ004-220115-
Ochiltree-
Including the city of Perryton
1148 AM CDT Wed Oct 21 2020
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy late in the morning then
clearing. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Windy. Lows in the lower
30s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the north 25 to
30 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs around 50. North
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 19.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain, light
freezing rain, light snow and light sleet in the evening, then a
chance of light freezing rain, light snow and slight chance of
light sleet after midnight. Lows around 18. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain, light
snow, light rain and slight chance of light sleet in the morning,
then a slight chance of light rain, light snow and light freezing
rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
$$
TXZ009-220115-
Roberts-
Including the city of Miami
1148 AM CDT Wed Oct 21 2020
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy late in the morning then
clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s. South
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Windy. Lows in the mid 30s.
Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the north 25 to 30 mph
after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light freezing
rain in the morning. Colder. Highs in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain, light
freezing rain, light snow and light sleet in the evening, then a
chance of light freezing rain and light snow after midnight. Lows
around 20. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain, light
snow and light rain in the morning, then a slight chance of light
rain, light snow and light sleet in the afternoon. Highs around
40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
$$
TXZ005-220115-
Lipscomb-
Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett
1148 AM CDT Wed Oct 21 2020
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy late in the morning then
clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. South
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Windy.
Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the
north 25 to 30 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Much
cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light freezing
rain, light snow and light sleet in the morning. Colder. Highs in
the lower 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain, light
freezing rain, light snow and light sleet in the evening, then a
chance of light freezing rain and light snow after midnight. Lows
around 19. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain, light freezing
rain and light snow in the morning, then a slight chance of light
rain, light snow and light sleet in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
$$
TXZ010-220115-
Hemphill-
Including the city of Canadian
1148 AM CDT Wed Oct 21 2020
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy late in the morning then
clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. South
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.
Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the north around 25 mph
after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain, light
freezing rain, light snow and light sleet in the morning. Colder.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain, light
freezing rain, light snow and light sleet in the evening, then a
chance of light freezing rain, light snow and light rain after
midnight. Lows around 20. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain, light freezing
rain, light snow and light sleet in the morning, then a slight
chance of light rain, light snow and light sleet in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
$$
TXZ011-220115-
Oldham-
Including the city of Vega
1148 AM CDT Wed Oct 21 2020
.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly cloudy late in the morning then
clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s.
West winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the north 20 to 25 mph after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain,
light freezing rain, light snow and light sleet after midnight.
Lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light freezing
rain in the afternoon. Colder. Highs in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain, light
freezing rain, light snow and light sleet in the evening, then a
chance of light freezing rain, light snow and light sleet after
midnight. Lows around 19. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain, light freezing
rain, light snow and slight chance of light sleet in the morning,
then a slight chance of light rain and light snow in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
$$
TXZ016-220115-
Deaf Smith-
Including the city of Hereford
1148 AM CDT Wed Oct 21 2020
.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly cloudy late in the morning then
clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s.
West winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the north 20 to 25 mph after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much colder. Highs in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain, light
freezing rain, light snow and slight chance of light sleet in the
evening, then a chance of light freezing rain and light snow
after midnight. Lows around 19. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain, light freezing
rain and light snow in the morning, then a slight chance of light
rain and light snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
$$
TXZ013-220115-
Carson-
Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer
1148 AM CDT Wed Oct 21 2020
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy late in the morning then
clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s. South
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the north around 25 mph
after midnight. Gusts up to 40 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain, light
freezing rain, light snow and light sleet in the evening, then a
chance of light freezing rain and light snow after midnight. Lows
in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain, light freezing
rain, light snow and light sleet in the morning, then a slight
chance of light rain, light snow and light sleet in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
$$
TXZ018-220115-
Armstrong-
Including the city of Claude
1148 AM CDT Wed Oct 21 2020
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy late in the morning then
clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph
after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much colder. Highs in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain, light
freezing rain, light snow and light sleet in the evening, then a
chance of light freezing rain, light snow, light rain and light
sleet after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain, light freezing
rain, light snow and light sleet in the morning, then a slight
chance of light rain, light snow and light sleet in the
afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
$$
TXZ014-220115-
Gray-
Including the city of Pampa
1148 AM CDT Wed Oct 21 2020
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy late in the morning then
clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.
South winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the north 20 to 25 mph after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light freezing
rain in the morning. Colder. Highs in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain, light
freezing rain, light snow and light sleet in the evening, then a
chance of light freezing rain and light snow after midnight. Lows
in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain, light freezing
rain, light snow and light sleet in the morning, then a slight
chance of light rain, light snow and light sleet in the
afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
$$
TXZ019-220115-
Donley-
Including the city of Clarendon
1148 AM CDT Wed Oct 21 2020
.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.
South winds around 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph
after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain, light
freezing rain and light sleet in the morning. Much colder. Highs
in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain, light
freezing rain, light sleet and light snow in the evening, then a
chance of light rain, light freezing rain, light snow and slight
chance of light sleet after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain, light freezing
rain, light sleet and slight chance of light snow in the morning,
then a slight chance of light rain, light snow and light sleet in
the afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
$$
TXZ015-220115-
Wheeler-
Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler
1148 AM CDT Wed Oct 21 2020
.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. South
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Breezy. Lows in the upper
30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph
after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain, light
freezing rain, light snow and light sleet in the morning. Colder.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain, light
freezing rain, light snow and light sleet in the evening, then a
chance of light freezing rain, light snow, light rain and light
sleet after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain, light freezing
rain, light snow and light sleet in the morning, then a slight
chance of light rain, light snow and light sleet in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
$$
TXZ020-220115-
Collingsworth-
Including the city of Wellington
1148 AM CDT Wed Oct 21 2020
.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 40. South
winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain, light
freezing rain and light sleet in the morning. Much colder. Highs
in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain, light
sleet and light freezing rain in the evening, then a chance of
light rain, light freezing rain, light snow and light sleet after
midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain, light freezing
rain, light sleet and slight chance of light snow in the morning,
then a slight chance of light rain, light snow and light sleet in
the afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
$$
