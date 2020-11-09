TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast

TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 8, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

455 AM CST Mon Nov 9 2020

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon

455 AM CST Mon Nov 9 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

455 AM CST Mon Nov 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Moore-

Including the city of Dumas

455 AM CST Mon Nov 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

455 AM CST Mon Nov 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

455 AM CST Mon Nov 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Ochiltree-

Including the city of Perryton

455 AM CST Mon Nov 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Roberts-

Including the city of Miami

455 AM CST Mon Nov 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

455 AM CST Mon Nov 9 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Hemphill-

Including the city of Canadian

455 AM CST Mon Nov 9 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Oldham-

Including the city of Vega

455 AM CST Mon Nov 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to

45 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Deaf Smith-

Including the city of Hereford

455 AM CST Mon Nov 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer

455 AM CST Mon Nov 9 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Armstrong-

Including the city of Claude

455 AM CST Mon Nov 9 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the southwest 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Gray-

Including the city of Pampa

455 AM CST Mon Nov 9 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs around 60. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

455 AM CST Mon Nov 9 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. West winds around

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler

455 AM CST Mon Nov 9 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Collingsworth-

Including the city of Wellington

455 AM CST Mon Nov 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

