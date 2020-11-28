TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast

TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Friday, November 27, 2020

520 FPUS54 KAMA 280935

ZFPAMA

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

335 AM CST Sat Nov 28 2020

TXZ012-017-290115-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon

335 AM CST Sat Nov 28 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of light snow, light rain and slight

chance of thunderstorms early in the morning, then light snow

likely in the morning. Light rain likely. Snow accumulation up to

1 inch. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph shifting

to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain and slight chance

of light snow in the evening. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 40s. North

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 18. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ317-290115-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon

335 AM CST Sat Nov 28 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of light rain, light snow and slight

chance of thunderstorms early in the morning, then light rain and

light snow likely in the morning. Chance of light rain in the

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper

30s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the east in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in

the evening. Lows around 30. Southeast winds around 5 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs around 50. North winds 20 to

30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ002-290115-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

335 AM CST Sat Nov 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms and light

snow early in the morning, then a chance of light snow in the

morning. Light rain likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs

in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of light rain in

the evening. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds around 5 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Windy. Highs in the upper 40s. North

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 16. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 19.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

TXZ007-290115-

Moore-

Including the city of Dumas

335 AM CST Sat Nov 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow, light rain and

slight chance of thunderstorms early in the morning, then light

snow likely in the morning. Light rain likely. Snow accumulation

up to 1 inch. Highs around 40. West winds around 5 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of light rain in

the evening. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds around 5 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Windy.

Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 17. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ003-290115-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

335 AM CST Sat Nov 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow and light rain in

the morning. Light rain likely in the afternoon. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of light rain in

the evening. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds around 5 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Windy.

Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 18. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

TXZ008-290115-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

335 AM CST Sat Nov 28 2020

.TODAY...Slight chance of light rain, thunderstorms and light

snow early in the morning, then light rain likely and chance of

light snow in the morning. Light rain in the afternoon. Little or

no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of light rain in the

evening. Lows around 30. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to

the west around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs around 50. North winds

20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 19. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ004-290115-

Ochiltree-

Including the city of Perryton

335 AM CST Sat Nov 28 2020

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of light rain and slight

chance of light snow in the morning. Rain likely and slight

chance of light snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of light rain and slight chance of

light snow in the evening. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds

around 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Windy.

Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 18. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ009-290115-

Roberts-

Including the city of Miami

335 AM CST Sat Nov 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow and light rain in

the morning. Rain likely and slight chance of light snow in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the lower

40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of light rain and slight chance of

light snow in the evening. Lows around 30. Southeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Windy.

Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 18. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ005-290115-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

335 AM CST Sat Nov 28 2020

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of light rain and light

snow in the morning. Chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of light rain and slight chance of

light snow in the evening. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Windy.

Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 18. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ010-290115-

Hemphill-

Including the city of Canadian

335 AM CST Sat Nov 28 2020

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of light rain and slight

chance of light snow in the morning. Light rain likely in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of light rain and slight chance of

light snow in the evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy.

Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 19. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

TXZ011-290115-

Oldham-

Including the city of Vega

335 AM CST Sat Nov 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain, light snow and

slight chance of thunderstorms early in the morning, then light

snow and light rain likely in the morning. Chance of light rain

in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the

upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast

around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in

the evening. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 40s. North

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 18. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ016-290115-

Deaf Smith-

Including the city of Hereford

335 AM CST Sat Nov 28 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of light rain, light snow and slight

chance of thunderstorms early in the morning, then light snow and

light rain likely in the morning. Chance of light rain and slight

chance of light snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to

1 inch. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 40s. North

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 17. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

TXZ013-290115-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer

335 AM CST Sat Nov 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in

the morning. Chance of light rain and light snow early in the

morning, then light rain likely in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs around 40. Northwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of light rain and slight chance of

light snow in the evening. Lows around 30. Southeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 40s. North

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 19. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ018-290115-

Armstrong-

Including the city of Claude

335 AM CST Sat Nov 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and

thunderstorms early in the morning. Chance of light snow through

the day. Light rain likely. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs

in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the

northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in

the evening. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds around 5 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 40s. North

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ014-290115-

Gray-

Including the city of Pampa

335 AM CST Sat Nov 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain,

thunderstorms and light snow early in the morning, then rain

likely and chance of light snow. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch.

Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to

the southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of light rain and light

snow in the evening. Lows around 30. Northeast winds around 5 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 40s. North

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ019-290115-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

335 AM CST Sat Nov 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain,

thunderstorms and light snow early in the morning, then rain

likely and chance of light snow. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch.

Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of light rain and slight chance of

light snow in the evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs around 50. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph shifting to the north 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ015-290115-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler

335 AM CST Sat Nov 28 2020

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of light rain and slight

chance of light snow in the morning. Light rain likely in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of light rain and slight chance of

light snow in the evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy.

Highs around 50. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ020-290115-

Collingsworth-

Including the city of Wellington

335 AM CST Sat Nov 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain and slight chance of

light snow in the morning. Rain likely in the afternoon. Little

or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in the

evening. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

