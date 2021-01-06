TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, January 5, 2021

_____

976 FPUS54 KAMA 061002

ZFPAMA

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

402 AM CST Wed Jan 6 2021

TXZ012-017-070115-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon

402 AM CST Wed Jan 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain and

light snow in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Windy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light

snow. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in the

morning. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 18.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ317-070115-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon

402 AM CST Wed Jan 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Windy. Highs

in the lower 50s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around

45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light

snow. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in the

morning. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ002-070115-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

402 AM CST Wed Jan 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Windy. Highs

in the upper 40s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around

45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 18. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain and

light snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light

snow. Lows around 19.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ007-070115-

Moore-

Including the city of Dumas

402 AM CST Wed Jan 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Windy. Highs

around 50. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 19. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. East winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain and

light snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light

snow. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ003-070115-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

402 AM CST Wed Jan 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Windy. Highs

in the upper 40s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around

50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 19. North winds 10 to 20 mph

shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. East

winds around 5 mph shifting to the south around 5 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain and

light snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light

snow. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ008-070115-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

402 AM CST Wed Jan 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Windy. Highs

in the lower 50s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around

45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain and

light snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light

snow. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ004-070115-

Ochiltree-

Including the city of Perryton

402 AM CST Wed Jan 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Windy. Highs

in the upper 40s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around

50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain and

light snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light

snow. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ009-070115-

Roberts-

Including the city of Miami

402 AM CST Wed Jan 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Windy. Highs

around 50. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain and

light snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light

snow. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ005-070115-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

402 AM CST Wed Jan 6 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 40s. North

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light

snow. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ010-070115-

Hemphill-

Including the city of Canadian

402 AM CST Wed Jan 6 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs around 50. North winds

20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light

snow. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ011-070115-

Oldham-

Including the city of Vega

402 AM CST Wed Jan 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy.

Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds

around 5 mph shifting to the east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light

snow. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in the

morning. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ016-070115-

Deaf Smith-

Including the city of Hereford

402 AM CST Wed Jan 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain and

light snow in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Windy.

Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light

snow. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in the

morning. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ013-070115-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer

402 AM CST Wed Jan 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Windy. Highs

around 50. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the north

around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light

snow. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in the

morning. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ018-070115-

Armstrong-

Including the city of Claude

402 AM CST Wed Jan 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Windy. Highs

in the lower 50s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around

45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow and light

rain in the evening, then a chance of light snow after midnight.

Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in the

morning. Highs around 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 19.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ014-070115-

Gray-

Including the city of Pampa

402 AM CST Wed Jan 6 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs around 50. North winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow and light

rain in the evening, then a chance of light snow after midnight.

Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 19.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ019-070115-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

402 AM CST Wed Jan 6 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain and light

snow in the evening, then a chance of light snow after midnight.

Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in the

morning. Highs around 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ015-070115-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler

402 AM CST Wed Jan 6 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain and light

snow in the evening, then a chance of light snow after midnight.

Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ020-070115-

Collingsworth-

Including the city of Wellington

402 AM CST Wed Jan 6 2021

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Windy. Highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain and light

snow in the evening, then a chance of light snow after midnight.

Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in the

morning. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather