TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, February 7, 2021 _____ 670 FPUS54 KAMA 081053 ZFPAMA Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles National Weather Service Amarillo TX 453 AM CST Mon Feb 8 2021 TXZ012-017-090115- Potter-Randall- Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon 453 AM CST Mon Feb 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of dense freezing fog in the morning. Widespread light freezing drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy light freezing drizzle in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 15. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 13. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow after midnight. Lows around 12. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 9. Wind chill readings 9 below to 1 above zero. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30. Lowest wind chill readings 9 below to 1 above zero in the morning. $$ TXZ317-090115- Palo Duro Canyon- Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon 453 AM CST Mon Feb 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Widespread freezing fog in the morning. Widespread light freezing drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Patchy light freezing drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 17. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 13. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow after midnight. Lows around 12. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 11. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Lowest wind chill readings 5 below to 5 above zero in the morning. $$ TXZ002-090115- Sherman- Including the city of Stratford 453 AM CST Mon Feb 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of freezing fog in the morning. Areas of light freezing drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Areas of freezing fog after midnight. Patchy light freezing drizzle after midnight. Lows around 16. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of freezing fog in the morning. Areas of light freezing drizzle in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 15. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 8. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 6. Wind chill readings 8 below to 2 above zero. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Lowest wind chill readings 9 below to 1 above zero in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light snow. Lows around 5. Wind chill readings 9 below to 1 above zero. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. Lowest wind chill readings 1 below to 11 below zero in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 5. Wind chill readings 1 below to 11 below zero. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s. Lowest wind chill readings 1 below to 11 below zero in the morning. $$ TXZ007-090115- Moore- Including the city of Dumas 453 AM CST Mon Feb 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Widespread freezing fog in the morning. Widespread light freezing drizzle in the morning. Highs around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy freezing fog after midnight. Patchy light freezing drizzle after midnight. Lows around 19. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of freezing fog in the morning. Areas of light freezing drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 18. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 11. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 8. Wind chill readings 7 below to 3 above zero. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lowest wind chill readings 8 below to 2 above zero in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light snow. Lows around 8. Wind chill readings 7 below to 3 above zero. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. Lowest wind chill readings 8 below to 2 above zero in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 7. Wind chill readings 10 below to zero. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s. Lowest wind chill readings 10 below to zero in the morning. $$ TXZ003-090115- Hansford- Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver 453 AM CST Mon Feb 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of freezing fog in the morning. Areas of light freezing drizzle in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Patchy light freezing drizzle in the evening. Areas of light freezing drizzle after midnight. Areas of freezing fog after midnight. Lows around 16. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of freezing fog in the morning. Areas of light freezing drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 15. East winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. East winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 9. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. Lowest wind chill readings 6 below to 4 above zero in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 6. Wind chill readings 10 below to zero. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. Lowest wind chill readings 1 below to 11 below zero in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light snow. Lows around 5. Wind chill readings 1 below to 11 below zero. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s. Lowest wind chill readings 1 below to 11 below zero in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 4. Wind chill readings 2 below to 12 below zero. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s. Lowest wind chill readings 2 below to 12 below zero in the morning. $$ TXZ008-090115- Hutchinson- Including the city of Borger 453 AM CST Mon Feb 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of freezing fog in the morning. Areas of light freezing drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Patchy freezing fog after midnight. Patchy light freezing drizzle after midnight. Lows around 19. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of freezing fog in the morning. Areas of light freezing drizzle in the morning. Highs around 40. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 18. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 12. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 10. Wind chill readings 6 below to 4 above zero. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30. Wind chill readings 7 below to 3 above zero. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light snow. Lows around 8. Wind chill readings 8 below to 2 above zero. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. Lowest wind chill readings 8 below to 2 above zero in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 6. Wind chill readings 10 below to zero. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s. Lowest wind chill readings 1 below to 11 below zero in the morning. $$ TXZ004-090115- Ochiltree- Including the city of Perryton 453 AM CST Mon Feb 8 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Patchy light freezing drizzle through the day. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Patchy light freezing drizzle through the night. Areas of freezing fog after midnight. Lows around 15. East winds around 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of freezing fog in the morning. Patchy light freezing drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds around 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 15. East winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 9. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill readings 6 below to 4 above zero. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 5. Wind chill readings 1 below to 11 below zero. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill readings 2 below to 12 below zero. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light snow in the evening, then a chance of light snow after midnight. Lows around 4. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill readings 2 below to 12 below zero. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s. Lowest wind chill readings 2 below to 12 below zero in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 3. Wind chill readings 4 below to 14 below zero. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s. Lowest wind chill readings 3 below to 13 below zero in the morning. $$ TXZ009-090115- Roberts- Including the city of Miami 453 AM CST Mon Feb 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of freezing fog in the morning. Patchy light freezing drizzle through the day. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Patchy light freezing drizzle through the night. Patchy freezing fog after midnight. Lows around 18. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of freezing fog in the morning. Patchy light freezing drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 18. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 11. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 8. Wind chill readings 7 below to 3 above zero. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill readings 8 below to 2 above zero. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light snow. Lows around 6. Wind chill readings 9 below to 1 above zero. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. Lowest wind chill readings 10 below to zero in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 5. Wind chill readings 2 below to 12 below zero. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s. Lowest wind chill readings 2 below to 12 below zero in the morning. $$ TXZ005-090115- Lipscomb- Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett 453 AM CST Mon Feb 8 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... .TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Patchy light freezing drizzle through the day. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Patchy light freezing drizzle through the night. Areas of freezing fog after midnight. Lows around 15. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of freezing fog in the morning. Areas of light freezing drizzle in the morning. Highs in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 15. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill readings 6 below to 4 above zero. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 5. Wind chill readings 10 below to zero. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill readings 1 below to 11 below zero. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light snow in the evening, then a chance of light snow after midnight. Lows around 4. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill readings 2 below to 12 below zero. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 20. Lowest wind chill readings 3 below to 13 below zero in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 2. Wind chill readings 5 below to 15 below zero. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s. Lowest wind chill readings 5 below to 15 below zero in the morning. $$ TXZ010-090115- Hemphill- Including the city of Canadian 453 AM CST Mon Feb 8 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... .TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Patchy light freezing drizzle through the day. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Patchy light freezing drizzle through the night. Patchy freezing fog after midnight. Lows around 17. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of freezing fog in the morning. Patchy light freezing drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 18. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 11. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill readings 5 below to 5 above zero. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 7. Wind chill readings 9 below to 1 above zero. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill readings 10 below to zero. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow after midnight. Lows around 6. Wind chill readings 10 below to zero. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s. Lowest wind chill readings 1 below to 11 below zero in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 4. Wind chill readings 4 below to 14 below zero. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s. Lowest wind chill readings 5 below to 15 below zero in the morning. $$ TXZ011-090115- Oldham- Including the city of Vega 453 AM CST Mon Feb 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Widespread freezing fog in the morning. Widespread light freezing drizzle in the morning. Highs around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy light freezing drizzle in the morning. Highs around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 16. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 16. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow. Lows around 14. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 30. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10. Wind chill readings 8 below to 2 above zero. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain and light snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Lowest wind chill readings 8 below to 2 above zero in the morning. $$ TXZ016-090115- Deaf Smith- Including the city of Hereford 453 AM CST Mon Feb 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Widespread freezing fog in the morning. Widespread light freezing drizzle in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 18. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 16. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow. Lows around 16. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 11. Wind chill readings 7 below to 3 above zero. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Lowest wind chill readings 7 below to 3 above zero in the morning. $$ TXZ013-090115- Carson- Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer 453 AM CST Mon Feb 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of dense freezing fog in the morning. Widespread light freezing drizzle in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Patchy light freezing drizzle after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of freezing fog in the morning. Areas of light freezing drizzle in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 13. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 10. Wind chill readings 5 below to 5 above zero. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30. Lowest wind chill readings 7 below to 3 above zero in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow after midnight. Lows around 9. Wind chill readings 5 below to 5 above zero. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. Lowest wind chill readings 6 below to 4 above zero in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 7. Wind chill readings 9 below to 1 above zero. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. Lowest wind chill readings 10 below to zero in the morning. $$ TXZ018-090115- Armstrong- Including the city of Claude 453 AM CST Mon Feb 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Widespread freezing fog in the morning. Widespread light freezing drizzle in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Patchy freezing fog after midnight. Patchy light freezing drizzle after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of freezing fog in the morning. Areas of light freezing drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 16. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 12. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow after midnight. Lows around 11. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 9. Wind chill readings 8 below to 2 above zero. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30. Lowest wind chill readings 9 below to 1 above zero in the morning. $$ TXZ014-090115- Gray- Including the city of Pampa 453 AM CST Mon Feb 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of freezing fog in the morning. Widespread light freezing drizzle in the morning, then patchy light freezing drizzle in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Patchy freezing fog after midnight. Patchy light freezing drizzle after midnight. Lows around 19. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of freezing fog in the morning. Areas of light freezing drizzle in the morning. Highs around 40. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 19. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 12. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 8. Wind chill readings 5 below to 5 above zero. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill readings 7 below to 3 above zero. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow after midnight. Lows around 8. Wind chill readings 7 below to 3 above zero. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. Lowest wind chill readings 8 below to 2 above zero in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 6. Wind chill readings 1 below to 11 below zero. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. Lowest wind chill readings 2 below to 12 below zero in the morning. $$ TXZ019-090115- Donley- Including the city of Clarendon 453 AM CST Mon Feb 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of freezing fog in the morning. Areas of light freezing drizzle in the morning, then patchy light freezing drizzle in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Patchy freezing fog after midnight. Patchy light freezing drizzle after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of freezing fog in the morning. Areas of light freezing drizzle in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 16. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 11. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill readings 5 below to 5 above zero. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow after midnight. Lows around 11. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in the morning. Highs in the upper 20s. Lowest wind chill readings 5 below to 5 above zero in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 8. Wind chill readings 9 below to 1 above zero. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30. Lowest wind chill readings 1 below to 11 below zero in the morning. $$ TXZ015-090115- Wheeler- Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler 453 AM CST Mon Feb 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of freezing fog in the morning. Patchy light freezing drizzle through the day. Highs around 40. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Patchy light freezing drizzle after midnight. Lows around 19. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Patchy light freezing drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 19. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 13. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 8. Wind chill readings 6 below to 4 above zero. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill readings 7 below to 3 above zero. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow after midnight. Lows around 8. Wind chill readings 8 below to 2 above zero. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. Lowest wind chill readings 9 below to 1 above zero in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 6. Wind chill readings 1 below to 11 below zero. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s. Lowest wind chill readings 3 below to 13 below zero in the morning. $$ TXZ020-090115- Collingsworth- Including the city of Wellington 453 AM CST Mon Feb 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of freezing fog in the morning. Patchy light freezing drizzle in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Patchy light freezing drizzle. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy light freezing drizzle in the morning. Highs around 40. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 16. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 10. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow after midnight. Lows around 10. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in the morning. Highs in the upper 20s. Lowest wind chill readings 6 below to 4 above zero in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 9. Wind chill readings 8 below to 2 above zero. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30. Lowest wind chill readings 10 below to zero in the morning. $$