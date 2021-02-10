TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, February 9, 2021 _____ 433 FPUS54 KAMA 100826 ZFPAMA Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles National Weather Service Amarillo TX 226 AM CST Wed Feb 10 2021 TXZ017-110115- Randall- Including the city of Canyon 226 AM CST Wed Feb 10 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Widespread freezing fog in the morning. Widespread light freezing drizzle in the morning, then patchy light freezing drizzle in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 14. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 12. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings 5 below to 5 above zero. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 5 below to 5 above zero in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow after midnight. Lows around 9. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill readings 10 below to zero. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow after midnight. Lows around 3. Wind chill readings 1 below to 11 below zero. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of light snow in the morning, then light snow likely in the afternoon. Light snow accumulations. Highs around 15. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind chill readings 3 below to 13 below zero. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Light snow likely in the evening, then a chance of light snow after midnight. Light snow accumulations. Lows around 2 below. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind chill readings 6 below to 16 below zero. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s. Lowest wind chill readings 7 below to 17 below zero in the morning. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 5. Wind chill readings 1 below to 11 below zero. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 40s. Lowest wind chill readings 10 below to zero in the morning. $$ TXZ012-110115- Potter- Including the city of Amarillo 226 AM CST Wed Feb 10 2021 ...FREEZING FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of freezing fog in the morning. Areas of light freezing drizzle in the morning, then patchy light freezing drizzle in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 13. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 11. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings 6 below to 4 above zero. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 7 below to 3 above zero in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow after midnight. Lows around 8. Wind chill readings 6 below to 4 above zero. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 20. Wind chill readings 2 below to 12 below zero. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow after midnight. Lows around 3. Wind chill readings 1 below to 11 below zero. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of light snow in the morning, then light snow likely in the afternoon. Light snow accumulations. Highs around 15. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind chill readings 4 below to 14 below zero. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Light snow likely in the evening, then a chance of light snow after midnight. Light snow accumulations. Lows around 2 below. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind chill readings 7 below to 17 below zero. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s. Lowest wind chill readings 8 below to 18 below zero in the morning. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 5. Wind chill readings 2 below to 12 below zero. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs around 40. Lowest wind chill readings 1 below to 11 below zero in the morning. $$ TXZ317-110115- Palo Duro Canyon- Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon 226 AM CST Wed Feb 10 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Widespread freezing fog in the morning. Widespread light freezing drizzle in the morning, then patchy light freezing drizzle in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 14. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 12. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow after midnight. Lows around 9. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 20. Wind chill readings 8 below to 2 above zero. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow after midnight. Lows around 4. Wind chill readings 9 below to 1 above zero. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of light snow in the morning, then light snow likely in the afternoon. Light snow accumulations. Highs around 15. Chance of snow 60 percent. Wind chill readings 2 below to 12 below zero. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Light snow likely in the evening, then a chance of light snow after midnight. Light snow accumulations. Lows near zero. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind chill readings 4 below to 14 below zero. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s. Lowest wind chill readings 5 below to 15 below zero in the morning. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 5. Wind chill readings 10 below to zero. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 30s. Lowest wind chill readings 9 below to 1 above zero in the morning. $$ TXZ002-110115- Sherman- Including the city of Stratford 226 AM CST Wed Feb 10 2021 ...FREEZING FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of freezing fog in the morning. Areas of light freezing drizzle in the morning, then patchy light freezing drizzle in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 6. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 6 below to 4 above zero in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 6. East winds around 10 mph. Wind chill readings 10 below to zero. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 20s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 10 below to zero in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light snow. Lows around 2. Wind chill readings 2 below to 12 below zero. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 16. Lowest wind chill readings 9 below to 17 below zero in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light snow after midnight. Lows around 1 below. Wind chill readings 7 below to 17 below zero. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of light snow in the morning, then light snow likely in the afternoon. Moderate snow accumulations. Highs around 11. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind chill readings 8 below to 18 below zero. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Light snow likely in the evening, then a chance of light snow after midnight. Light snow accumulations. Lows around 6 below. Chance of snow 60 percent. Wind chill readings 10 below to 20 below zero. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 20. Lowest wind chill readings 10 below to 20 below zero in the morning. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 1 below. Wind chill readings 7 below to 17 below zero. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Lowest wind chill readings 5 below to 15 below zero in the morning. $$ TXZ007-110115- Moore- Including the city of Dumas 226 AM CST Wed Feb 10 2021 ...FREEZING FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of freezing fog in the morning. Areas of light freezing drizzle in the morning, then patchy light freezing drizzle in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 9. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 7. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings 10 below to zero. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 10 below to zero in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow after midnight. Lows around 3. Wind chill readings 1 below to 11 below zero. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 18. Wind chill readings 6 below to 16 below zero. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light snow after midnight. Lows near zero. Wind chill readings 6 below to 16 below zero. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of light snow in the morning, then light snow likely in the afternoon. Light snow accumulations. Highs around 13. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind chill readings 7 below to 17 below zero. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Light snow likely in the evening, then a chance of light snow after midnight. Light snow accumulations. Lows around 5 below. Chance of snow 60 percent. Wind chill readings 9 below to 19 below zero. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 20. Lowest wind chill readings 10 below to 20 below zero in the morning. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 2. Wind chill readings 6 below to 16 below zero. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lowest wind chill readings 4 below to 14 below zero in the morning. $$ TXZ003-110115- Hansford- Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver 226 AM CST Wed Feb 10 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Patchy light freezing drizzle through the day. Highs in the lower 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 7. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 30. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 6 below to 4 above zero in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 5. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings 2 below to 12 below zero. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 2 below to 12 below zero in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of light snow in the evening, then a chance of light snow after midnight. Lows around 2. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill readings 2 below to 12 below zero. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in the morning. Highs around 15. Wind chill readings 7 below to 17 below zero. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light snow after midnight. Lows around 1 below. Wind chill readings 7 below to 17 below zero. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of light snow in the morning, then light snow likely in the afternoon. Light snow accumulations. Highs around 11. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind chill readings 8 below to 18 below zero. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Light snow likely in the evening, then a chance of light snow after midnight. Light snow accumulations. Lows around 5 below. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind chill readings 10 below to 20 below zero. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 17. Lowest wind chill readings 10 below to 20 below zero in the morning. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 2 below. Wind chill readings 9 below to 19 below zero. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. Lowest wind chill readings 8 below to 18 below zero in the morning. $$ TXZ008-110115- Hutchinson- Including the city of Borger 226 AM CST Wed Feb 10 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Patchy light freezing drizzle through the day. Highs in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 9. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 8. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings 10 below to zero. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 10 below to zero in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light snow. Lows around 5. Wind chill readings 9 below to 1 above zero. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in the morning. Highs around 17. Wind chill readings 4 below to 14 below zero. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow after midnight. Lows around 1. Wind chill readings 5 below to 15 below zero. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of light snow in the morning, then light snow likely in the afternoon. Light snow accumulations. Highs around 13. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind chill readings 6 below to 16 below zero. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Light snow likely in the evening, then a chance of light snow after midnight. Light snow accumulations. Lows around 3 below. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind chill readings 9 below to 19 below zero. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 19. Lowest wind chill readings 10 below to 20 below zero in the morning. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 1. Wind chill readings 7 below to 17 below zero. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Lowest wind chill readings 7 below to 17 below zero in the morning. $$ TXZ004-110115- Ochiltree- Including the city of Perryton 226 AM CST Wed Feb 10 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Patchy light freezing drizzle through the day. Highs in the lower 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 6. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill readings 6 below to 4 above zero. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill readings 6 below to 4 above zero. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 5. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings 2 below to 12 below zero. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in the afternoon. Highs around 19. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 2 below to 12 below zero in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of light snow in the evening, then a chance of light snow after midnight. Lows around 2. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill readings 3 below to 13 below zero. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in the morning. Highs around 13. Wind chill readings 7 below to 17 below zero. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light snow after midnight. Lows around 2 below. Wind chill readings 9 below to 19 below zero. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of light snow in the morning, then light snow likely in the afternoon. Light snow accumulations. Highs around 9. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind chill readings 10 below to 20 below zero. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Light snow likely in the evening, then a chance of light snow after midnight. Light snow accumulations. Lows around 6 below. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind chill readings 11 below to 21 below zero. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in the morning. Highs around 14. Lowest wind chill readings 11 below to 21 below zero in the morning. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 3 below. Wind chill readings 11 below to 21 below zero. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. Lowest wind chill readings 10 below to 20 below zero in the morning. $$ TXZ009-110115- Roberts- Including the city of Miami 226 AM CST Wed Feb 10 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Patchy light freezing drizzle through the day. Highs in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 9. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 5 below to 5 above zero in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 8. East winds around 10 mph. Wind chill readings 9 below to 1 above zero. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 9 below to 1 above zero in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of light snow in the evening, then a chance of light snow after midnight. Lows around 4. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill readings 9 below to 1 above zero. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in the morning. Highs around 15. Wind chill readings 5 below to 15 below zero. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow after midnight. Lows around 1. Wind chill readings 4 below to 14 below zero. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of light snow in the morning, then light snow likely in the afternoon. Light snow accumulations. Highs around 11. Chance of snow 60 percent. Wind chill readings 7 below to 17 below zero. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Light snow likely in the evening, then a chance of light snow after midnight. Light snow accumulations. Lows around 3 below. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind chill readings 8 below to 18 below zero. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in the morning. Highs around 16. Lowest wind chill readings 9 below to 19 below zero in the morning. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 1 below. Wind chill readings 9 below to 19 below zero. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. Lowest wind chill readings 9 below to 19 below zero in the morning. $$ TXZ005-110115- Lipscomb- Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett 226 AM CST Wed Feb 10 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Patchy light freezing drizzle through the day. Highs in the lower 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 6. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill readings 6 below to 4 above zero. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 8 below to 2 above zero in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 5. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings 3 below to 13 below zero. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in the afternoon. Highs around 19. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 3 below to 13 below zero in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of light snow in the evening, then a chance of light snow after midnight. Lows around 3. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill readings 3 below to 13 below zero. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in the morning. Highs around 13. Wind chill readings 7 below to 17 below zero. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow after midnight. Lows around 2 below. Wind chill readings 8 below to 18 below zero. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of light snow in the morning, then light snow likely in the afternoon. Light snow accumulations. Highs around 9. Chance of snow 60 percent. Wind chill readings 9 below to 19 below zero. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Light snow likely in the evening, then a chance of light snow after midnight. Light snow accumulations. Lows around 5 below. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind chill readings 11 below to 21 below zero. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in the morning. Highs around 12. Wind chill readings 11 below to 21 below zero. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 3 below. Wind chill readings 11 below to 21 below zero. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s. Lowest wind chill readings 11 below to 21 below zero in the morning. $$ TXZ010-110115- Hemphill- Including the city of Canadian 226 AM CST Wed Feb 10 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Chance of flurries in the morning. Patchy light freezing drizzle through the day. Highs in the lower 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 8. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 6 below to 4 above zero in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 7. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings 10 below to zero. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 10 below to zero in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of light snow in the evening, then a chance of light snow after midnight. Lows around 4. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill readings 9 below to 1 above zero. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in the morning. Highs around 14. Wind chill readings 6 below to 16 below zero. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow after midnight. Lows near zero. Wind chill readings 6 below to 16 below zero. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of light snow in the morning, then light snow likely in the afternoon. Light snow accumulations. Highs around 11. Chance of snow 60 percent. Wind chill readings 8 below to 18 below zero. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Light snow likely in the evening, then a chance of light snow after midnight. Light snow accumulations. Lows around 3 below. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind chill readings 9 below to 19 below zero. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in the morning. Highs around 14. Lowest wind chill readings 10 below to 20 below zero in the morning. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 3 below. Wind chill readings 11 below to 21 below zero. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s. Lowest wind chill readings 11 below to 21 below zero in the morning. $$ TXZ011-110115- Oldham- Including the city of Vega 226 AM CST Wed Feb 10 2021 ...FREEZING FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of freezing fog in the morning. Patchy light freezing drizzle through the day. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 14. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 14. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow after midnight. Lows around 9. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill readings 10 below to zero. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light snow after midnight. Lows around 4. Wind chill readings 1 below to 11 below zero. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with light snow likely. Light snow accumulations. Highs around 17. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind chill readings 3 below to 13 below zero. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Light snow likely in the evening, then a chance of light snow after midnight. Light snow accumulations. Lows around 1 below. Chance of snow 60 percent. Wind chill readings 6 below to 16 below zero. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. Lowest wind chill readings 7 below to 17 below zero in the morning. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 7. Wind chill readings 9 below to 1 above zero. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 40s. Lowest wind chill readings 8 below to 2 above zero in the morning. $$ TXZ016-110115- Deaf Smith- Including the city of Hereford 226 AM CST Wed Feb 10 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Patchy light freezing drizzle through the day. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 17. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 14. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow after midnight. Lows around 11. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill readings 9 below to 1 above zero. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow after midnight. Lows around 4. Wind chill readings 2 below to 12 below zero. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of light snow in the morning, then light snow likely in the afternoon. Light snow accumulations. Highs around 16. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind chill readings 3 below to 13 below zero. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Light snow likely in the evening, then a chance of light snow after midnight. Light snow accumulations. Lows around 2 below. Chance of snow 60 percent. Wind chill readings 6 below to 16 below zero. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. Lowest wind chill readings 7 below to 17 below zero in the morning. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 8. Wind chill readings 8 below to 2 above zero. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ013-110115- Carson- Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer 226 AM CST Wed Feb 10 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of freezing fog in the morning. Areas of light freezing drizzle and chance of flurries in the morning, then patchy light freezing drizzle in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 11. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 9. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings 6 below to 4 above zero. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 7 below to 3 above zero in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow after midnight. Lows around 6. Wind chill readings 5 below to 5 above zero. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in the morning. Highs around 18. Wind chill readings 3 below to 13 below zero. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow after midnight. Lows around 2. Wind chill readings 4 below to 14 below zero. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of light snow in the morning, then light snow likely in the afternoon. Light snow accumulations. Highs around 13. Chance of snow 60 percent. Wind chill readings 6 below to 16 below zero. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Light snow likely in the evening, then a chance of light snow after midnight. Light snow accumulations. Lows around 3 below. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind chill readings 7 below to 17 below zero. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 19. Lowest wind chill readings 9 below to 19 below zero in the morning. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 2. Wind chill readings 7 below to 17 below zero. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Lowest wind chill readings 6 below to 16 below zero in the morning. $$ TXZ018-110115- Armstrong- Including the city of Claude 226 AM CST Wed Feb 10 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of freezing fog in the morning. Chance of flurries in the morning. Patchy light freezing drizzle through the day. Highs in the mid 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 13. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 11. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings 5 below to 5 above zero. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 5 below to 5 above zero in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow after midnight. Lows around 8. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in the morning. Highs around 20. Wind chill readings 1 below to 11 below zero. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow after midnight. Lows around 4. Wind chill readings 1 below to 11 below zero. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of light snow in the morning, then light snow likely in the afternoon. Light snow accumulations. Highs around 13. Chance of snow 60 percent. Wind chill readings 4 below to 14 below zero. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Light snow likely in the evening, then a chance of light snow after midnight. Light snow accumulations. Lows around 2 below. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind chill readings 7 below to 17 below zero. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 18. Wind chill readings 8 below to 18 below zero. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 3. Wind chill readings 4 below to 14 below zero. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Lowest wind chill readings 4 below to 14 below zero in the morning. $$ TXZ014-110115- Gray- Including the city of Pampa 226 AM CST Wed Feb 10 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Chance of flurries in the morning. Patchy light freezing drizzle through the day. Highs in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 10. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 8. East winds around 10 mph. Wind chill readings 8 below to 2 above zero. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 8 below to 2 above zero in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow after midnight. Lows around 5. Wind chill readings 8 below to 2 above zero. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in the morning. Highs around 17. Wind chill readings 5 below to 15 below zero. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow after midnight. Lows around 1. Wind chill readings 5 below to 15 below zero. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow in the morning, then light snow likely in the afternoon. Light snow accumulations. Highs around 11. Chance of snow 60 percent. Wind chill readings 7 below to 17 below zero. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Light snow likely in the evening, then a chance of light snow after midnight. Light snow accumulations. Lows around 3 below. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind chill readings 8 below to 18 below zero. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in the morning. Highs around 16. Lowest wind chill readings 9 below to 19 below zero in the morning. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 1 below. Wind chill readings 8 below to 18 below zero. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. Lowest wind chill readings 8 below to 18 below zero in the morning. $$ TXZ019-110115- Donley- Including the city of Clarendon 226 AM CST Wed Feb 10 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Chance of flurries in the morning. Patchy light freezing drizzle through the day. Highs in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 13. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 10. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill readings 5 below to 5 above zero. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 5 below to 5 above zero in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow after midnight. Lows around 7. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in the morning. Highs around 19. Wind chill readings 3 below to 13 below zero. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow after midnight. Lows around 3. Wind chill readings 2 below to 12 below zero. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow in the morning, then light snow likely in the afternoon. Light snow accumulations. Highs around 13. Chance of snow 60 percent. Wind chill readings 5 below to 15 below zero. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with light snow likely. Light snow accumulations. Lows near zero. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind chill readings 5 below to 15 below zero. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in the morning. Highs around 17. Wind chill readings 7 below to 17 below zero. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows near zero. Wind chill readings 5 below to 15 below zero. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. Lowest wind chill readings 5 below to 15 below zero in the morning. $$ TXZ015-110115- Wheeler- Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler 226 AM CST Wed Feb 10 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Chance of flurries in the morning. Patchy light freezing drizzle through the day. Highs in the lower 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light freezing rain after midnight. Lows around 10. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 5 below to 5 above zero in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 8. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Wind chill readings 8 below to 2 above zero. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 8 below to 2 above zero in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow after midnight. Lows around 6. Wind chill readings 8 below to 2 above zero. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in the morning. Highs around 17. Wind chill readings 4 below to 14 below zero. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow after midnight. Lows around 1. Wind chill readings 7 below to 17 below zero. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow in the morning, then light snow likely in the afternoon. Light snow accumulations. Highs around 12. Chance of snow 60 percent. Wind chill readings 7 below to 17 below zero. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with light snow likely. Light snow accumulations. Lows around 2 below. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind chill readings 8 below to 18 below zero. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in the morning. Highs around 15. Lowest wind chill readings 9 below to 19 below zero in the morning. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows near zero. Wind chill readings 8 below to 18 below zero. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s. Lowest wind chill readings 9 below to 19 below zero in the morning. $$ TXZ020-110115- Collingsworth- Including the city of Wellington 226 AM CST Wed Feb 10 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Chance of flurries in the morning. Patchy light freezing drizzle through the day. Highs in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light freezing rain and light snow after midnight. Lows around 12. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 11. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Wind chill readings 5 below to 5 above zero. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. East winds around 10 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 5 below to 5 above zero in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow after midnight. Lows around 8. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in the morning. Highs around 19. Wind chill readings 1 below to 11 below zero. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 3. Wind chill readings 2 below to 12 below zero. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light snow. Highs around 14. Wind chill readings 4 below to 14 below zero. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with light snow likely. Light snow accumulations. Lows near zero. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind chill readings 5 below to 15 below zero. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in the morning. Highs around 15. Wind chill readings 7 below to 17 below zero. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows near zero. Wind chill readings 5 below to 15 below zero. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. Lowest wind chill readings 6 below to 16 below zero in the morning. $$ _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather