TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

350 AM CDT Mon Apr 19 2021

TXZ012-017-200115-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon

350 AM CDT Mon Apr 19 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 AM CDT

TUESDAY...

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT TUESDAY...

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH

WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Windy. Patchy light freezing

drizzle after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 20 to

30 mph shifting to the north 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around

55 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ317-200115-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon

350 AM CDT Mon Apr 19 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 AM CDT

TUESDAY...

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT TUESDAY...

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH

WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Windy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming north 25 to 35 mph with

gusts to around 55 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy,

cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ002-200115-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

350 AM CDT Mon Apr 19 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 AM CDT

TUESDAY...

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT TUESDAY...

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH

WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain, light

snow, patchy drizzle and light freezing drizzle in the evening,

then a slight chance of light snow and patchy light freezing

drizzle after midnight. Windy. Lows in the lower 20s. East winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph shifting to the north

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph after midnight. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy,

cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. East winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ007-200115-

Moore-

Including the city of Dumas

350 AM CDT Mon Apr 19 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 AM CDT

TUESDAY...

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT TUESDAY...

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH

WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain, light snow

and patchy light freezing drizzle in the evening, then patchy

light freezing drizzle and slight chance of light snow after

midnight. Windy. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 25 to 35 mph

shifting to the north after midnight. Gusts up to 50 mph. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs around 50.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ003-200115-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

350 AM CDT Mon Apr 19 2021

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT TUESDAY...

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH

WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain, light

snow, patchy drizzle and light freezing drizzle in the evening,

then a slight chance of light snow and patchy light freezing

drizzle after midnight. Windy. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds

20 to 30 mph shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ008-200115-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

350 AM CDT Mon Apr 19 2021

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT TUESDAY...

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH

WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy light freezing drizzle in the

evening, then a slight chance of light snow and patchy light

freezing drizzle after midnight. Windy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the north 20 to 30 mph

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ004-200115-

Ochiltree-

Including the city of Perryton

350 AM CDT Mon Apr 19 2021

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT TUESDAY...

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH

WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain, light

snow, patchy drizzle and light freezing drizzle in the evening,

then a chance of light snow and patchy light freezing drizzle

after midnight. Windy. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds 20 to

30 mph shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy,

cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ009-200115-

Roberts-

Including the city of Miami

350 AM CDT Mon Apr 19 2021

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT TUESDAY...

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH

WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy light freezing drizzle in the

evening, then a slight chance of light snow and patchy light

freezing drizzle after midnight. Windy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northeast 20 to

30 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ005-200115-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

350 AM CDT Mon Apr 19 2021

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT TUESDAY...

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH

WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle and light freezing

drizzle in the evening, then a chance of light snow and patchy

light freezing drizzle after midnight. Windy. Lows in the upper

20s. East winds 20 to 30 mph shifting to the north 20 to 25 mph

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy,

cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ010-200115-

Hemphill-

Including the city of Canadian

350 AM CDT Mon Apr 19 2021

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT TUESDAY...

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH

WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light snow and patchy

light freezing drizzle after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the upper

20s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the north 20 to

25 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy,

cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ011-200115-

Oldham-

Including the city of Vega

350 AM CDT Mon Apr 19 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 AM CDT

TUESDAY...

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT TUESDAY...

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH

WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Very windy. Patchy light freezing

drizzle after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 25 to

35 mph shifting to the northeast 30 to 40 mph after midnight.

Gusts up to 55 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ016-200115-

Deaf Smith-

Including the city of Hereford

350 AM CDT Mon Apr 19 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 AM CDT

TUESDAY...

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT TUESDAY...

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH

WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Very windy. Patchy light freezing

drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds

20 to 30 mph becoming north 30 to 40 mph with gusts to around

55 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy,

cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ013-200115-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer

350 AM CDT Mon Apr 19 2021

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT TUESDAY...

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH

WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Windy. Patchy light freezing

drizzle after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 15 to

25 mph becoming north 25 to 35 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast around 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ018-200115-

Armstrong-

Including the city of Claude

350 AM CDT Mon Apr 19 2021

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT TUESDAY...

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH

WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Windy. Patchy light freezing

drizzle after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 10 to

15 mph becoming northeast 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around

55 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ014-200115-

Gray-

Including the city of Pampa

350 AM CDT Mon Apr 19 2021

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT TUESDAY...

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH

WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of light snow and patchy light freezing drizzle

after midnight. Windy. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 15 to

25 mph becoming northeast 25 to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ019-200115-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

350 AM CDT Mon Apr 19 2021

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT TUESDAY...

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH

WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Windy. Lows around 30. South winds

15 to 20 mph shifting to the northeast 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ015-200115-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler

350 AM CDT Mon Apr 19 2021

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT TUESDAY...

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH

WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of light rain, light snow and patchy light

freezing drizzle after midnight. Windy. Lows in the upper 20s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the north 20 to 30 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ020-200115-

Collingsworth-

Including the city of Wellington

350 AM CDT Mon Apr 19 2021

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT TUESDAY...

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH

WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Windy. Lows in the lower 30s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the northeast 20 to 30 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

North winds 25 to 30 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

