TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 9, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

348 AM CDT Mon May 10 2021

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon

348 AM CDT Mon May 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then a chance of rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 90.

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon

348 AM CDT Mon May 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then a chance of rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 90.

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

348 AM CDT Mon May 10 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the evening,

then a chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows around 40. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of rain

showers in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows

in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers

in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Moore-

Including the city of Dumas

348 AM CDT Mon May 10 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of rain

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then a chance of rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 40. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 60. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

348 AM CDT Mon May 10 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows

in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers

in the morning. Highs around 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

348 AM CDT Mon May 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds around 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then a chance of rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 90.

Ochiltree-

Including the city of Perryton

348 AM CDT Mon May 10 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs around 60. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs around 50. Northeast winds around 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows

around 40. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers

in the morning. Highs around 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Roberts-

Including the city of Miami

348 AM CDT Mon May 10 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers

in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

348 AM CDT Mon May 10 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs around 60. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of rain showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s. Northeast winds around 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers

in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Hemphill-

Including the city of Canadian

348 AM CDT Mon May 10 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain showers

in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Oldham-

Including the city of Vega

348 AM CDT Mon May 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the mid

40s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of

rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then a chance of rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Deaf Smith-

Including the city of Hereford

348 AM CDT Mon May 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the mid

40s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer

348 AM CDT Mon May 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then a chance of rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Armstrong-

Including the city of Claude

348 AM CDT Mon May 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then a chance of rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Gray-

Including the city of Pampa

348 AM CDT Mon May 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 60.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

348 AM CDT Mon May 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler

348 AM CDT Mon May 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of rain showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Collingsworth-

Including the city of Wellington

348 AM CDT Mon May 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

