TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, May 18, 2021 _____ 248 FPUS54 KAMA 190925 ZFPAMA Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles National Weather Service Amarillo TX 425 AM CDT Wed May 19 2021 TXZ012-017-200130- Potter-Randall- Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon 425 AM CDT Wed May 19 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ317-200130- Palo Duro Canyon- Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon 425 AM CDT Wed May 19 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ002-200130- Sherman- Including the city of Stratford 425 AM CDT Wed May 19 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ007-200130- Moore- Including the city of Dumas 425 AM CDT Wed May 19 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ003-200130- Hansford- Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver 425 AM CDT Wed May 19 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 60. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ008-200130- Hutchinson- Including the city of Borger 425 AM CDT Wed May 19 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ004-200130- Ochiltree- Including the city of Perryton 425 AM CDT Wed May 19 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ009-200130- Roberts- Including the city of Miami 425 AM CDT Wed May 19 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming around 20 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ005-200130- Lipscomb- Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett 425 AM CDT Wed May 19 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ010-200130- Hemphill- Including the city of Canadian 425 AM CDT Wed May 19 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 60. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ011-200130- Oldham- Including the city of Vega 425 AM CDT Wed May 19 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ016-200130- Deaf Smith- Including the city of Hereford 425 AM CDT Wed May 19 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ013-200130- Carson- Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer 425 AM CDT Wed May 19 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming around 20 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ018-200130- Armstrong- Including the city of Claude 425 AM CDT Wed May 19 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ014-200130- Gray- Including the city of Pampa 425 AM CDT Wed May 19 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ019-200130- Donley- Including the city of Clarendon 425 AM CDT Wed May 19 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ015-200130- Wheeler- Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler 425 AM CDT Wed May 19 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ020-200130- Collingsworth- Including the city of Wellington 425 AM CDT Wed May 19 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. $$