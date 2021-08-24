TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Monday, August 23, 2021 _____ 114 FPUS54 KAMA 240829 ZFPAMA Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles National Weather Service Amarillo TX 329 AM CDT Tue Aug 24 2021 TXZ012-017-250115- Potter-Randall- Including the cities of Amarillo, Bushland, Buffalo Lake, Canyon, and Umbarger 329 AM CDT Tue Aug 24 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ317-250115- Palo Duro Canyon- Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon State Park 329 AM CDT Tue Aug 24 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ002-250115- Sherman- Including the city of Stratford 329 AM CDT Tue Aug 24 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ007-250115- Moore- Including the cities of Dumas, Four Way, and Masterson 329 AM CDT Tue Aug 24 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ003-250115- Hansford- Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver 329 AM CDT Tue Aug 24 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ008-250115- Hutchinson- Including the city of Borger 329 AM CDT Tue Aug 24 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ004-250115- Ochiltree- Including the cities of Farnsworth, Perryton, Wolf Creek Park, and Waka 329 AM CDT Tue Aug 24 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ009-250115- Roberts- Including the cities of Codman, Lora, and Miami 329 AM CDT Tue Aug 24 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ005-250115- Lipscomb- Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett 329 AM CDT Tue Aug 24 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ010-250115- Hemphill- Including the cities of Canadian, Glazier, and Lake Marvin 329 AM CDT Tue Aug 24 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ011-250115- Oldham- Including the cities of Vega, Wildorado, and Boys Ranch 329 AM CDT Tue Aug 24 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ016-250115- Deaf Smith- Including the cities of Dawn, Hereford, and Bootleg 329 AM CDT Tue Aug 24 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ013-250115- Carson- Including the cities of Panhandle, Pantex, White Deer, and Skellytown 329 AM CDT Tue Aug 24 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ018-250115- Armstrong- Including the cities of Claude, Washburn, Wayside, and Goodnight 329 AM CDT Tue Aug 24 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ014-250115- Gray- Including the cities of Kingsmill and Pampa 329 AM CDT Tue Aug 24 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds around 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ019-250115- Donley- Including the city of Clarendon 329 AM CDT Tue Aug 24 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ015-250115- Wheeler- Including the cities of Briscoe, Wheeler, Lela, Shamrock, and Twitty 329 AM CDT Tue Aug 24 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ020-250115- Collingsworth- Including the cities of Lutie, Wellington, Dozier, and Samnorwood 329 AM CDT Tue Aug 24 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather