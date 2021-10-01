TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, September 30, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

305 AM CDT Fri Oct 1 2021

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo, Bushland, Buffalo Lake, Canyon,

and Umbarger

305 AM CDT Fri Oct 1 2021

.TODAY...Rain showers likely and chance of thunderstorms early in

the morning, then rain showers and chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 50. Northeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon State Park

305 AM CDT Fri Oct 1 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Rain showers likely

early in the morning. Chance of thunderstorms through the day.

Rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph

shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

305 AM CDT Fri Oct 1 2021

.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

morning, then rain showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning. Rain showers and chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms and slight chance of

rain showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Moore-

Including the cities of Dumas, Four Way, and Masterson

305 AM CDT Fri Oct 1 2021

.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

morning, then rain showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning. Rain showers and chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

305 AM CDT Fri Oct 1 2021

.TODAY...Chance of rain showers early in the morning. Chance of

thunderstorms through the day. Rain showers. Highs in the upper

60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

305 AM CDT Fri Oct 1 2021

.TODAY...Chance of rain showers early in the morning. Chance of

thunderstorms through the day. Rain showers. Highs in the upper

60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Ochiltree-

Including the cities of Farnsworth, Perryton, Wolf Creek Park,

and Waka

305 AM CDT Fri Oct 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms early in the

morning. Chance of rain showers through the day. Slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers and chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Roberts-

Including the cities of Codman, Lora, and Miami

305 AM CDT Fri Oct 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

305 AM CDT Fri Oct 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms early

in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Rain showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers and chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph shifting

to the northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Hemphill-

Including the cities of Canadian, Glazier, and Lake Marvin

305 AM CDT Fri Oct 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers early in the

morning. Chance of thunderstorms through the day. Rain showers

likely. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers and chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph shifting

to the north around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Oldham-

Including the cities of Vega, Wildorado, and Boys Ranch

305 AM CDT Fri Oct 1 2021

.TODAY...Rain showers and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

around 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Deaf Smith-

Including the cities of Dawn, Hereford, and Bootleg

305 AM CDT Fri Oct 1 2021

.TODAY...Rain showers and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle, Pantex, White Deer,

and Skellytown

305 AM CDT Fri Oct 1 2021

.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

morning, then rain showers and chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Armstrong-

Including the cities of Claude, Washburn, Wayside, and Goodnight

305 AM CDT Fri Oct 1 2021

.TODAY...Rain showers likely early in the morning. Chance of

thunderstorms through the day. Rain showers. Highs in the upper

60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the east in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to

the west after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Gray-

Including the cities of Kingsmill and Pampa

305 AM CDT Fri Oct 1 2021

.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

morning, then rain showers and chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

305 AM CDT Fri Oct 1 2021

.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

morning, then rain showers and chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers with thunderstorms likely in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the

west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Briscoe, Wheeler, Lela, Shamrock,

and Twitty

305 AM CDT Fri Oct 1 2021

.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

morning, then rain showers and chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers with thunderstorms likely in the evening,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Collingsworth-

Including the cities of Lutie, Wellington, Dozier, and Samnorwood

305 AM CDT Fri Oct 1 2021

.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

morning, then rain showers and chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph

shifting to the east around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

