TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

250 AM CDT Fri Oct 15 2021

TXZ012-017-160100-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo, Bushland, Buffalo Lake, Canyon,

and Umbarger

250 AM CDT Fri Oct 15 2021

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ317-160100-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon State Park

250 AM CDT Fri Oct 15 2021

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ002-160100-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

250 AM CDT Fri Oct 15 2021

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ007-160100-

Moore-

Including the cities of Dumas, Four Way, and Masterson

250 AM CDT Fri Oct 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ003-160100-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

250 AM CDT Fri Oct 15 2021

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ008-160100-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

250 AM CDT Fri Oct 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ004-160100-

Ochiltree-

Including the cities of Farnsworth, Perryton, Wolf Creek Park,

and Waka

250 AM CDT Fri Oct 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ009-160100-

Roberts-

Including the cities of Codman, Lora, and Miami

250 AM CDT Fri Oct 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ005-160100-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

250 AM CDT Fri Oct 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ010-160100-

Hemphill-

Including the cities of Canadian, Glazier, and Lake Marvin

250 AM CDT Fri Oct 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ011-160100-

Oldham-

Including the cities of Vega, Wildorado, and Boys Ranch

250 AM CDT Fri Oct 15 2021

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ016-160100-

Deaf Smith-

Including the cities of Dawn, Hereford, and Bootleg

250 AM CDT Fri Oct 15 2021

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ013-160100-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle, Pantex, White Deer,

and Skellytown

250 AM CDT Fri Oct 15 2021

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ018-160100-

Armstrong-

Including the cities of Claude, Washburn, Wayside, and Goodnight

250 AM CDT Fri Oct 15 2021

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ014-160100-

Gray-

Including the cities of Kingsmill and Pampa

250 AM CDT Fri Oct 15 2021

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ019-160100-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

250 AM CDT Fri Oct 15 2021

.TODAY...Clear, breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ015-160100-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Briscoe, Wheeler, Lela, Shamrock,

and Twitty

250 AM CDT Fri Oct 15 2021

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ020-160100-

Collingsworth-

Including the cities of Lutie, Wellington, Dozier, and Samnorwood

250 AM CDT Fri Oct 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

