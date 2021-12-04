TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Friday, December 3, 2021 _____ 858 FPUS54 KAMA 040901 ZFPAMA Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles National Weather Service Amarillo TX 300 AM CST Sat Dec 4 2021 TXZ012-017-050100- Potter-Randall- Including the cities of Amarillo, Bushland, Buffalo Lake, Canyon, and Umbarger 300 AM CST Sat Dec 4 2021 .TODAY...Clear. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ317-050100- Palo Duro Canyon- Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon State Park 300 AM CST Sat Dec 4 2021 .TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ002-050100- Sherman- Including the city of Stratford 300 AM CST Sat Dec 4 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 20. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows around 20. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ007-050100- Moore- Including the cities of Dumas, Four Way, and Masterson 300 AM CST Sat Dec 4 2021 .TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in the lower 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ003-050100- Hansford- Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver 300 AM CST Sat Dec 4 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ008-050100- Hutchinson- Including the city of Borger 300 AM CST Sat Dec 4 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ004-050100- Ochiltree- Including the cities of Farnsworth, Perryton, Wolf Creek Park, and Waka 300 AM CST Sat Dec 4 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ009-050100- Roberts- Including the cities of Codman, Lora, and Miami 300 AM CST Sat Dec 4 2021 .TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ005-050100- Lipscomb- Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett 300 AM CST Sat Dec 4 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ010-050100- Hemphill- Including the cities of Canadian, Glazier, and Lake Marvin 300 AM CST Sat Dec 4 2021 .TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ011-050100- Oldham- Including the cities of Vega, Wildorado, and Boys Ranch 300 AM CST Sat Dec 4 2021 .TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ016-050100- Deaf Smith- Including the cities of Dawn, Hereford, and Bootleg 300 AM CST Sat Dec 4 2021 .TODAY...Clear. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ013-050100- Carson- Including the cities of Panhandle, Pantex, White Deer, and Skellytown 300 AM CST Sat Dec 4 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 15 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ018-050100- Armstrong- Including the cities of Claude, Washburn, Wayside, and Goodnight 300 AM CST Sat Dec 4 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ014-050100- Gray- Including the cities of Kingsmill and Pampa 300 AM CST Sat Dec 4 2021 .TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ019-050100- Donley- Including the city of Clarendon 300 AM CST Sat Dec 4 2021 .TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the east around 10 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ015-050100- Wheeler- Including the cities of Briscoe, Wheeler, Lela, Shamrock, and Twitty 300 AM CST Sat Dec 4 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ020-050100- Collingsworth- Including the cities of Lutie, Wellington, Dozier, and Samnorwood 300 AM CST Sat Dec 4 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 30. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. $$ _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather