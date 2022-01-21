TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 20, 2022

390 FPUS54 KAMA 210901

ZFPAMA

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

301 AM CST Fri Jan 21 2022

TXZ012-017-220100-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo, Bushland, Buffalo Lake, Canyon,

and Umbarger

301 AM CST Fri Jan 21 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 50. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 18. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of light snow and patchy

light freezing drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation less than

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of light snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of light rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and

light snow in the evening, then a slight chance of light snow

after midnight. Lows around 16. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ317-220100-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon State Park

301 AM CST Fri Jan 21 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow

after midnight. Lows around 16.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ002-220100-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

301 AM CST Fri Jan 21 2022

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light snow and patchy

light freezing drizzle after midnight. Lows around 18. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy light freezing drizzle in the

morning. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around 10 mph shifting

to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 19. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 18.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of light rain and light snow in the

afternoon. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light

snow. Lows around 13.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ007-220100-

Moore-

Including the cities of Dumas, Four Way, and Masterson

301 AM CST Fri Jan 21 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light snow and patchy

light freezing drizzle after midnight. Lows around 18. East winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of light snow and patchy

light freezing drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation less than

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of light snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of light rain and light snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and

light snow in the evening, then a slight chance of light snow

after midnight. Lows around 14. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ003-220100-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

301 AM CST Fri Jan 21 2022

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds

15 to 20 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 5 below to 5 above zero

early in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light snow and patchy

light freezing drizzle after midnight. Lows around 17. South

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 19.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of light snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of light rain and light snow in the

afternoon. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light

snow. Lows around 14.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ008-220100-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

301 AM CST Fri Jan 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of light snow and patchy

light freezing drizzle after midnight. Lows around 18. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

light freezing drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of light snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of light rain and light snow in the

afternoon. Colder. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and

light snow in the evening, then a slight chance of light snow

after midnight. Lows around 16. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ004-220100-

Ochiltree-

Including the cities of Farnsworth, Perryton, Wolf Creek Park,

and Waka

301 AM CST Fri Jan 21 2022

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds

10 to 20 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 7 below to 3 above zero

early in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of light snow and patchy light freezing drizzle

after midnight. Lows around 16. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the west after midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 19.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of light snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of light rain and light snow in the

afternoon. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light

snow. Lows around 13.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ009-220100-

Roberts-

Including the cities of Codman, Lora, and Miami

301 AM CST Fri Jan 21 2022

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds

10 to 20 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 6 below to 4 above zero

early in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy light freezing drizzle after

midnight. Lows around 17. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to

the southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain and

light snow in the afternoon. Colder. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light

snow. Lows around 14.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ005-220100-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

301 AM CST Fri Jan 21 2022

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs around 40. South winds 10 to

20 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 7 below to 3 above zero early

in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 17. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of light snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of light rain and light snow in the

afternoon. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light

snow. Lows around 13.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ010-220100-

Hemphill-

Including the cities of Canadian, Glazier, and Lake Marvin

301 AM CST Fri Jan 21 2022

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs around 40. South winds 10 to

20 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 7 below to 3 above zero early

in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 16. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain and

light snow in the afternoon. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light

snow. Lows around 14.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ011-220100-

Oldham-

Including the cities of Vega, Wildorado, and Boys Ranch

301 AM CST Fri Jan 21 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. East winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light snow and patchy

light freezing drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of light snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of light rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and

light snow in the evening, then a slight chance of light snow

after midnight. Lows around 17. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ016-220100-

Deaf Smith-

Including the cities of Dawn, Hereford, and Bootleg

301 AM CST Fri Jan 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 17. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy light freezing drizzle in the

morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and

light snow in the evening, then a slight chance of light snow

after midnight. Lows around 15. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ013-220100-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle, Pantex, White Deer,

and Skellytown

301 AM CST Fri Jan 21 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

20 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 5 below to 5 above zero early

in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 17. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy light freezing drizzle in the

morning. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and

light snow in the evening, then a slight chance of light snow

after midnight. Lows around 15. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ018-220100-

Armstrong-

Including the cities of Claude, Washburn, Wayside, and Goodnight

301 AM CST Fri Jan 21 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 18. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow

after midnight. Lows around 17.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ014-220100-

Gray-

Including the cities of Kingsmill and Pampa

301 AM CST Fri Jan 21 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 5 below

to 5 above zero early in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 17. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in

the afternoon. Colder. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light

snow. Lows around 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ019-220100-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

301 AM CST Fri Jan 21 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds around

5 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 16. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow

after midnight. Lows around 16.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ015-220100-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Briscoe, Wheeler, Lela, Shamrock,

and Twitty

301 AM CST Fri Jan 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 40. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Lowest wind chill

readings 5 below to 5 above zero early in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 16. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow

after midnight. Lows around 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ020-220100-

Collingsworth-

Including the cities of Lutie, Wellington, Dozier, and Samnorwood

301 AM CST Fri Jan 21 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 40. Southeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 14. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow

after midnight. Lows around 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 16.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 50s.

