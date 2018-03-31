TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast
TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Friday, March 30, 2018
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
907 PM CDT Fri Mar 30 2018
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
907 PM CDT Fri Mar 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
907 PM CDT Fri Mar 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the
morning. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy
fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
907 PM CDT Fri Mar 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Mostly clear. Highs
in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs
in the lower 80s.
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
907 PM CDT Fri Mar 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the
morning. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy
fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
907 PM CDT Fri Mar 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Mostly clear. Highs
in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s.
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
907 PM CDT Fri Mar 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy before midnight then
becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in
the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
907 PM CDT Fri Mar 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Mostly clear. Highs
around 70. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
907 PM CDT Fri Mar 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 80. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
907 PM CDT Fri Mar 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Partly cloudy.
Highs around 70. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
907 PM CDT Fri Mar 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South
winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
907 PM CDT Fri Mar 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the
morning. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy
fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy before midnight then
becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
907 PM CDT Fri Mar 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
907 PM CDT Fri Mar 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the
lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Mostly
clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs
around 80.
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
907 PM CDT Fri Mar 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 mph
shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Temperature steady or
slowly falling in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy before midnight then
becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in
the upper 60s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
907 PM CDT Fri Mar 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy
fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the
upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs
in the lower 80s.
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
907 PM CDT Fri Mar 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Highs in
the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
907 PM CDT Fri Mar 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog early in the morning.
Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in
the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy before midnight then
becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
907 PM CDT Fri Mar 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog early in the morning.
Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in
the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
907 PM CDT Fri Mar 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
907 PM CDT Fri Mar 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the
morning. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy
fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
907 PM CDT Fri Mar 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South
winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Mostly clear. Highs
around 70. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
907 PM CDT Fri Mar 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Mostly clear. Highs
around 70. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s.
Kinney-
Including the city of Bracketville
907 PM CDT Fri Mar 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Mostly clear. Highs
in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
Lavaca-
Including the city of Halletsville
907 PM CDT Fri Mar 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog early in the morning.
Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to south 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy before midnight then
becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
907 PM CDT Fri Mar 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable
winds becoming south 5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Temperature steady or
slowly falling in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy before midnight then
becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in
the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
907 PM CDT Fri Mar 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Mostly clear. Highs
around 70. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
907 PM CDT Fri Mar 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs
in the mid 80s.
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
907 PM CDT Fri Mar 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Lows in the upper
50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy
fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Mostly clear. Highs
in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
907 PM CDT Fri Mar 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Mostly
clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s.
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
907 PM CDT Fri Mar 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs
around 80.
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
907 PM CDT Fri Mar 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
907 PM CDT Fri Mar 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the
morning. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy
fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
907 PM CDT Fri Mar 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the
upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs
in the lower 80s.
