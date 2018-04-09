TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast
Published 4:42 am, Monday, April 9, 2018
TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 8, 2018
_____
052 FPUS54 KEWX 090837
ZFPEWX
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
337 AM CDT Mon Apr 9 2018
TXZ192-092145-
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
337 AM CDT Mon Apr 9 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the
mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in
the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ205-092145-
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
337 AM CDT Mon Apr 9 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers before
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy in the morning then
becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs
in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ183-092145-
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
337 AM CDT Mon Apr 9 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs
in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ220-092145-
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
337 AM CDT Mon Apr 9 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers before
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Lows
in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy in the morning then
becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs
in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ187-092145-
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
337 AM CDT Mon Apr 9 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs
in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ193-092145-
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
337 AM CDT Mon Apr 9 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer, clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs
in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ190-092145-
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
337 AM CDT Mon Apr 9 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs
in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ172-092145-
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
337 AM CDT Mon Apr 9 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
60s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs
in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ208-092145-
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
337 AM CDT Mon Apr 9 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers before
midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower
50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs
in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ206-092145-
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
337 AM CDT Mon Apr 9 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in
the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ224-092145-
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
337 AM CDT Mon Apr 9 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Slight chance
of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers before
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy in the morning then
clearing. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in
the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ228-092145-
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
337 AM CDT Mon Apr 9 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers before
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
60s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Breezy. Not as warm. Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows around 50. Highs around
80.
$$
TXZ184-092145-
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
337 AM CDT Mon Apr 9 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in
the upper 40s.
$$
TXZ209-092145-
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
337 AM CDT Mon Apr 9 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers before
midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower
50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in
the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ219-092145-
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
337 AM CDT Mon Apr 9 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers before
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
60s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy in the morning then
becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs
in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ188-092145-
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
337 AM CDT Mon Apr 9 2018
.TODAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows around 40. Highs in the
lower 70s.
$$
TXZ223-092145-
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
337 AM CDT Mon Apr 9 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers before
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in
the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ207-092145-
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
337 AM CDT Mon Apr 9 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers before
midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower
50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in
the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ191-092145-
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
337 AM CDT Mon Apr 9 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs
in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ222-092145-
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
337 AM CDT Mon Apr 9 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Slight chance
of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers before
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy in the morning then
clearing. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs
in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ189-092145-
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
337 AM CDT Mon Apr 9 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs
in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ186-092145-
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
337 AM CDT Mon Apr 9 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs
in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ202-092145-
Kinney-
Including the city of Bracketville
337 AM CDT Mon Apr 9 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
southeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Not as warm. Clear. Highs in the mid
70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ225-092145-
Lavaca-
Including the city of Halletsville
337 AM CDT Mon Apr 9 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Chance of
showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers before
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in
the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ194-092145-
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
337 AM CDT Mon Apr 9 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer, clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs
around 70.
$$
TXZ171-092145-
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
337 AM CDT Mon Apr 9 2018
.TODAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows around 40. Highs in the
lower 70s.
$$
TXZ217-092145-
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
337 AM CDT Mon Apr 9 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers before
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
60s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Breezy, clear. Highs around 80. Lows
in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ204-092145-
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
337 AM CDT Mon Apr 9 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers before
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
60s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Not as warm. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in
the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ185-092145-
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
337 AM CDT Mon Apr 9 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in
the upper 40s.
$$
TXZ203-092145-
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
337 AM CDT Mon Apr 9 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in
the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ173-092145-
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
337 AM CDT Mon Apr 9 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 mph
shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs
in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ221-092145-
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
337 AM CDT Mon Apr 9 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers before
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy in the morning then
clearing. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs
in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ218-092145-
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
337 AM CDT Mon Apr 9 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers before
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
60s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs
in the upper 70s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather
_____
Keywords: Texas, Zone Forecast