TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast

TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 8, 2018

052 FPUS54 KEWX 090837

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

337 AM CDT Mon Apr 9 2018

TXZ192-092145-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

337 AM CDT Mon Apr 9 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the

mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in

the lower 70s.

TXZ205-092145-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

337 AM CDT Mon Apr 9 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers before

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy in the morning then

becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs

in the mid 70s.

TXZ183-092145-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

337 AM CDT Mon Apr 9 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs

in the mid 70s.

TXZ220-092145-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

337 AM CDT Mon Apr 9 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers before

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy in the morning then

becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs

in the upper 70s.

TXZ187-092145-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

337 AM CDT Mon Apr 9 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs

in the lower 70s.

TXZ193-092145-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

337 AM CDT Mon Apr 9 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer, clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs

in the lower 70s.

TXZ190-092145-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

337 AM CDT Mon Apr 9 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs

in the lower 70s.

TXZ172-092145-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

337 AM CDT Mon Apr 9 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs

in the lower 70s.

TXZ208-092145-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

337 AM CDT Mon Apr 9 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers before

midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs

in the lower 70s.

TXZ206-092145-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

337 AM CDT Mon Apr 9 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in

the mid 70s.

TXZ224-092145-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

337 AM CDT Mon Apr 9 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Slight chance

of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers before

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy in the morning then

clearing. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in

the mid 70s.

TXZ228-092145-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

337 AM CDT Mon Apr 9 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers before

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Not as warm. Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows around 50. Highs around

80.

TXZ184-092145-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

337 AM CDT Mon Apr 9 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in

the upper 40s.

TXZ209-092145-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

337 AM CDT Mon Apr 9 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers before

midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in

the lower 70s.

TXZ219-092145-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

337 AM CDT Mon Apr 9 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers before

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy in the morning then

becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs

in the upper 70s.

TXZ188-092145-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

337 AM CDT Mon Apr 9 2018

.TODAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows around 40. Highs in the

lower 70s.

TXZ223-092145-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

337 AM CDT Mon Apr 9 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers before

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in

the mid 70s.

TXZ207-092145-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

337 AM CDT Mon Apr 9 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers before

midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in

the mid 70s.

TXZ191-092145-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

337 AM CDT Mon Apr 9 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs

in the lower 70s.

TXZ222-092145-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

337 AM CDT Mon Apr 9 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Slight chance

of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers before

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy in the morning then

clearing. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs

in the mid 70s.

TXZ189-092145-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

337 AM CDT Mon Apr 9 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs

in the lower 70s.

TXZ186-092145-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

337 AM CDT Mon Apr 9 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs

in the lower 70s.

TXZ202-092145-

Kinney-

Including the city of Bracketville

337 AM CDT Mon Apr 9 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Not as warm. Clear. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

TXZ225-092145-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Halletsville

337 AM CDT Mon Apr 9 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Chance of

showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers before

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in

the lower 70s.

TXZ194-092145-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

337 AM CDT Mon Apr 9 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer, clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs

around 70.

TXZ171-092145-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

337 AM CDT Mon Apr 9 2018

.TODAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows around 40. Highs in the

lower 70s.

TXZ217-092145-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

337 AM CDT Mon Apr 9 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers before

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Breezy, clear. Highs around 80. Lows

in the mid 50s.

TXZ204-092145-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

337 AM CDT Mon Apr 9 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers before

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Not as warm. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in

the mid 70s.

TXZ185-092145-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

337 AM CDT Mon Apr 9 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in

the upper 40s.

TXZ203-092145-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

337 AM CDT Mon Apr 9 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in

the mid 70s.

TXZ173-092145-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

337 AM CDT Mon Apr 9 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs

in the lower 70s.

TXZ221-092145-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

337 AM CDT Mon Apr 9 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers before

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy in the morning then

clearing. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs

in the mid 70s.

TXZ218-092145-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

337 AM CDT Mon Apr 9 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers before

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs

in the upper 70s.

