TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Friday, April 13, 2018

EWXZFPEWX

FPUS54 KEWX 132002

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

302 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018

TXZ192-140915-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

302 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then

clearing. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ205-140915-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

302 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows

in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Not as warm. Partly cloudy in the morning

then clearing. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 80. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ183-140915-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

302 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018

.TONIGHT...Breezy, cooler, clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ220-140915-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

302 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north

after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy in the morning then

becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in

the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ187-140915-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

302 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ193-140915-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

302 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then

clearing. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ190-140915-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

302 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ172-140915-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

302 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then

clearing. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ208-140915-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

302 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows

in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then

clearing. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

around 60. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ206-140915-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

302 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 50s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then

clearing. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

around 60. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ224-140915-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

302 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with

showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Temperature

steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.

TXZ228-140915-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

302 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in

the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ184-140915-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

302 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018

.TONIGHT...Breezy, cooler. Clear until early morning then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Highs around 80. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

TXZ209-140915-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

302 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then

clearing. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

TXZ219-140915-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

302 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy in the morning then

becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in

the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ188-140915-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

302 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ223-140915-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

302 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows

in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then

clearing. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

TXZ207-140915-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

302 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows

in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then

clearing. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 80. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

TXZ191-140915-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

302 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then

clearing. Highs around 70. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ222-140915-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

302 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy in the morning then

becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ189-140915-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

302 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ186-140915-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

302 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ202-140915-

Kinney-

Including the city of Bracketville

302 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018

.TONIGHT...Breezy, cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in

the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ225-140915-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Halletsville

302 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in

the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest

after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

TXZ194-140915-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

302 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then

clearing. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ171-140915-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

302 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018

.TONIGHT...Much cooler. Clear before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning

then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ217-140915-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

302 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in

the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ204-140915-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

302 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the

lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy in the morning then

becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ185-140915-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

302 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ203-140915-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

302 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the

mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ173-140915-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

302 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then

clearing. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ221-140915-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

302 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows

in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ218-140915-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

302 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Not as warm. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in

the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

