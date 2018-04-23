TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast

TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 22, 2018

612 FPUS54 KEWX 230836

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

336 AM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018

TXZ192-232145-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

336 AM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature

steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. Northeast winds 5 mph

becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ205-232145-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

336 AM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ183-232145-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

336 AM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy before midnight then

becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs around 80.

TXZ220-232145-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

336 AM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ187-232145-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

336 AM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ193-232145-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

336 AM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature steady or

slowly falling in the afternoon. Northeast winds 5 mph becoming

north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ190-232145-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

336 AM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 mph shifting

to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature

steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ172-232145-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

336 AM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature steady or

slowly falling in the afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy before midnight then

becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

TXZ208-232145-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

336 AM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature steady or

slowly falling in the afternoon. Northeast winds 5 mph becoming

north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ206-232145-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

336 AM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature

steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ224-232145-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

336 AM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ228-232145-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

336 AM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs

in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as warm. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around

60. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs

in the lower 80s.

TXZ184-232145-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

336 AM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Temperature steady or slowly

falling in the afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy before midnight then

becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

TXZ209-232145-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

336 AM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ219-232145-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

336 AM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as warm. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows around 60.

TXZ188-232145-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

336 AM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 mph shifting

to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature steady or

slowly falling in the afternoon. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy before midnight then

becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ223-232145-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

336 AM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs around 80.

TXZ207-232145-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

336 AM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature steady or

slowly falling in the afternoon. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs around 80.

TXZ191-232145-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

336 AM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature steady or

slowly falling in the afternoon. Northeast winds 5 mph becoming

north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ222-232145-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

336 AM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ189-232145-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

336 AM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ186-232145-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

336 AM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature steady or

slowly falling in the afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy before midnight then

becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ202-232145-

Kinney-

Including the city of Bracketville

336 AM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs

in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

TXZ225-232145-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Halletsville

336 AM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs around 80.

TXZ194-232145-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

336 AM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 mph

before midnight becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the

afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ171-232145-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

336 AM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Temperature steady or slowly

falling in the afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy before midnight then

becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ217-232145-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

336 AM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs

in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as warm. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ204-232145-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

336 AM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as warm. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

TXZ185-232145-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

336 AM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

around 50.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

TXZ203-232145-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

336 AM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

TXZ173-232145-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

336 AM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature

steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

TXZ221-232145-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

336 AM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ218-232145-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

336 AM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as warm. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

