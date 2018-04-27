TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast
TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Friday, April 27, 2018
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
200 PM CDT Fri Apr 27 2018
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
200 PM CDT Fri Apr 27 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 mph
shifting to the south after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
200 PM CDT Fri Apr 27 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
200 PM CDT Fri Apr 27 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
200 PM CDT Fri Apr 27 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
200 PM CDT Fri Apr 27 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
200 PM CDT Fri Apr 27 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 mph
shifting to the south after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the
upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
200 PM CDT Fri Apr 27 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 mph
shifting to the south after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
200 PM CDT Fri Apr 27 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows
in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the
lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
200 PM CDT Fri Apr 27 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 mph
shifting to the south after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
200 PM CDT Fri Apr 27 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
200 PM CDT Fri Apr 27 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 mph
shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
around 70. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
200 PM CDT Fri Apr 27 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows
in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the
mid 80s.
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
200 PM CDT Fri Apr 27 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the
upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
200 PM CDT Fri Apr 27 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 mph
shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows
in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
200 PM CDT Fri Apr 27 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the
upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
200 PM CDT Fri Apr 27 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 mph
shifting to the south after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows
in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
200 PM CDT Fri Apr 27 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
200 PM CDT Fri Apr 27 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
200 PM CDT Fri Apr 27 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 mph
shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
200 PM CDT Fri Apr 27 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 mph
shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
200 PM CDT Fri Apr 27 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
200 PM CDT Fri Apr 27 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows
in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
Kinney-
Including the city of Bracketville
200 PM CDT Fri Apr 27 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late
evening and early morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in
the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the
upper 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows
around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lavaca-
Including the city of Halletsville
200 PM CDT Fri Apr 27 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
200 PM CDT Fri Apr 27 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 mph
shifting to the south after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
5 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows
in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
200 PM CDT Fri Apr 27 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 mph
shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to southeast 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the
upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
200 PM CDT Fri Apr 27 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the
upper 60s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the
lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
200 PM CDT Fri Apr 27 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
200 PM CDT Fri Apr 27 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows
in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
200 PM CDT Fri Apr 27 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
200 PM CDT Fri Apr 27 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the
upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
200 PM CDT Fri Apr 27 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
200 PM CDT Fri Apr 27 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy before
midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Southeast winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
