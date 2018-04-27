TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast

TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Friday, April 27, 2018

_____

159 FPUS54 KEWX 271900

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

200 PM CDT Fri Apr 27 2018

TXZ192-280800-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

200 PM CDT Fri Apr 27 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ205-280800-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

200 PM CDT Fri Apr 27 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ183-280800-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

200 PM CDT Fri Apr 27 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ220-280800-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

200 PM CDT Fri Apr 27 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ187-280800-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

200 PM CDT Fri Apr 27 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ193-280800-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

200 PM CDT Fri Apr 27 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ190-280800-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

200 PM CDT Fri Apr 27 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ172-280800-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

200 PM CDT Fri Apr 27 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows

in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ208-280800-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

200 PM CDT Fri Apr 27 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ206-280800-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

200 PM CDT Fri Apr 27 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ224-280800-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

200 PM CDT Fri Apr 27 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

around 70. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ228-280800-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

200 PM CDT Fri Apr 27 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows

in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the

mid 80s.

$$

TXZ184-280800-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

200 PM CDT Fri Apr 27 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ209-280800-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

200 PM CDT Fri Apr 27 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows

in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ219-280800-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

200 PM CDT Fri Apr 27 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the

upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ188-280800-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

200 PM CDT Fri Apr 27 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ223-280800-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

200 PM CDT Fri Apr 27 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ207-280800-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

200 PM CDT Fri Apr 27 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ191-280800-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

200 PM CDT Fri Apr 27 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ222-280800-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

200 PM CDT Fri Apr 27 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ189-280800-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

200 PM CDT Fri Apr 27 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ186-280800-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

200 PM CDT Fri Apr 27 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ202-280800-

Kinney-

Including the city of Bracketville

200 PM CDT Fri Apr 27 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late

evening and early morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows

around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ225-280800-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Halletsville

200 PM CDT Fri Apr 27 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ194-280800-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

200 PM CDT Fri Apr 27 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

5 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows

in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ171-280800-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

200 PM CDT Fri Apr 27 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to southeast 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ217-280800-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

200 PM CDT Fri Apr 27 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the

lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ204-280800-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

200 PM CDT Fri Apr 27 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ185-280800-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

200 PM CDT Fri Apr 27 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ203-280800-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

200 PM CDT Fri Apr 27 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ173-280800-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

200 PM CDT Fri Apr 27 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ221-280800-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

200 PM CDT Fri Apr 27 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ218-280800-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

200 PM CDT Fri Apr 27 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy before

midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather