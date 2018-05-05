TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast

TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Friday, May 4, 2018

_____

731 FPUS54 KEWX 050514 AAB

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas...UPDATED

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

1214 AM CDT Sat May 5 2018

TXZ192-051815-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

1214 AM CDT Sat May 5 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with isolated showers.

Patchy fog early in the morning. Near steady temperature in the

lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ205-051815-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

1214 AM CDT Sat May 5 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with isolated showers.

Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. East winds 5 mph shifting

to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ183-051815-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

1214 AM CDT Sat May 5 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ220-051815-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

1214 AM CDT Sat May 5 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with isolated showers. Near

steady temperature in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in

the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 90.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ187-051815-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

1214 AM CDT Sat May 5 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Near steady temperature around

60. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around

60. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ193-051815-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

1214 AM CDT Sat May 5 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with isolated showers. Near

steady temperature in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. East winds 5 mph shifting

to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ190-051815-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

1214 AM CDT Sat May 5 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Patchy fog early in the morning.

Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ172-051815-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

1214 AM CDT Sat May 5 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Lows in the upper

50s. North winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning.

Highs around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ208-051815-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

1214 AM CDT Sat May 5 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with isolated showers. Near

steady temperature in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ206-051815-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

1214 AM CDT Sat May 5 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with isolated showers.

Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ224-051815-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

1214 AM CDT Sat May 5 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with isolated showers. Near

steady temperature in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ228-051815-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

1214 AM CDT Sat May 5 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with isolated showers. Near steady

temperature in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in

the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ184-051815-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

1214 AM CDT Sat May 5 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ209-051815-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

1214 AM CDT Sat May 5 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with isolated showers. Near

steady temperature in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ219-051815-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

1214 AM CDT Sat May 5 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with isolated showers. Near

steady temperature in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in

the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 90. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ188-051815-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

1214 AM CDT Sat May 5 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the

morning. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 mph shifting

to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ223-051815-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

1214 AM CDT Sat May 5 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with isolated showers. Near

steady temperature in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. East winds 5 mph shifting

to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ207-051815-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

1214 AM CDT Sat May 5 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with isolated showers. Near

steady temperature in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ191-051815-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

1214 AM CDT Sat May 5 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with isolated showers.

Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ222-051815-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

1214 AM CDT Sat May 5 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with isolated showers. Near

steady temperature in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ189-051815-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

1214 AM CDT Sat May 5 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Lows in the upper 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ186-051815-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

1214 AM CDT Sat May 5 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. North winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 mph shifting

to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ202-051815-

Kinney-

Including the city of Bracketville

1214 AM CDT Sat May 5 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows

around 60. Northeast winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in

the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ225-051815-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Halletsville

1214 AM CDT Sat May 5 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with isolated showers. Near

steady temperature in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ194-051815-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

1214 AM CDT Sat May 5 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with isolated showers. Near

steady temperature in the lower 60s. North winds 5 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. East winds 5 mph shifting

to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ171-051815-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

1214 AM CDT Sat May 5 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the

morning. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 mph shifting

to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ217-051815-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

1214 AM CDT Sat May 5 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Near

steady temperature in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in

the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

lower 90s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ204-051815-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

1214 AM CDT Sat May 5 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Near

steady temperature in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ185-051815-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

1214 AM CDT Sat May 5 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ203-051815-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

1214 AM CDT Sat May 5 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Near steady temperature in the

lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows

around 60.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ173-051815-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

1214 AM CDT Sat May 5 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Patchy fog early in the morning.

Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. North winds 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 80. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ221-051815-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

1214 AM CDT Sat May 5 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with isolated showers. Near

steady temperature in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. East winds 5 mph shifting

to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ218-051815-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

1214 AM CDT Sat May 5 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Near

steady temperature in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in

the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 90. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs around 90.

$$

_____

