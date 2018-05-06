TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast
Published 3:23 am, Sunday, May 6, 2018
TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 5, 2018
_____
278 FPUS54 KEWX 060719
ZFPEWX
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
219 AM CDT Sun May 6 2018
TXZ192-062030-
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
219 AM CDT Sun May 6 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 mph
shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph
shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 mph shifting
to the south in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ205-062030-
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
219 AM CDT Sun May 6 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. East winds 5 mph shifting to
the south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ183-062030-
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
219 AM CDT Sun May 6 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear.
Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ220-062030-
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
219 AM CDT Sun May 6 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting
to the southeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
Lows in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ187-062030-
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
219 AM CDT Sun May 6 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 mph shifting
to the south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ193-062030-
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
219 AM CDT Sun May 6 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 mph
shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ190-062030-
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
219 AM CDT Sun May 6 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 mph shifting
to the northeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph
shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ172-062030-
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
219 AM CDT Sun May 6 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 mph shifting
to the northeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph
shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ208-062030-
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
219 AM CDT Sun May 6 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 mph
shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 mph shifting
to the south in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ206-062030-
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
219 AM CDT Sun May 6 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 mph
shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 mph
shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ224-062030-
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
219 AM CDT Sun May 6 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
Lows in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ228-062030-
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
219 AM CDT Sun May 6 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in
the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
Lows in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ184-062030-
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
219 AM CDT Sun May 6 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in
the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ209-062030-
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
219 AM CDT Sun May 6 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 mph
shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ219-062030-
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
219 AM CDT Sun May 6 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
Lows in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ188-062030-
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
219 AM CDT Sun May 6 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 mph shifting
to the northeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph
shifting to the south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in
the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ223-062030-
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
219 AM CDT Sun May 6 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. East winds 5 mph shifting to
the southwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ207-062030-
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
219 AM CDT Sun May 6 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 mph
shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 mph shifting
to the south in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ191-062030-
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
219 AM CDT Sun May 6 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 mph
shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 mph shifting
to the southwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 mph shifting
to the south in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ222-062030-
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
219 AM CDT Sun May 6 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting
to the south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
Lows in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ189-062030-
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
219 AM CDT Sun May 6 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 mph shifting
to the northeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 mph
shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ186-062030-
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
219 AM CDT Sun May 6 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 mph
shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph
shifting to the south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in
the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ202-062030-
Kinney-
Including the city of Bracketville
219 AM CDT Sun May 6 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
Lows in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ225-062030-
Lavaca-
Including the city of Halletsville
219 AM CDT Sun May 6 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph
shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. West winds 5 mph shifting to
the south in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ194-062030-
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
219 AM CDT Sun May 6 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 mph
shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ171-062030-
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
219 AM CDT Sun May 6 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 mph shifting
to the northeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph
shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in
the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
Lows in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ217-062030-
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
219 AM CDT Sun May 6 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in
the mid 60s. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
Lows in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ204-062030-
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
219 AM CDT Sun May 6 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 mph shifting
to the southeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ185-062030-
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
219 AM CDT Sun May 6 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in
the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ203-062030-
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
219 AM CDT Sun May 6 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ173-062030-
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
219 AM CDT Sun May 6 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 mph
shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 mph shifting
to the southwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ221-062030-
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
219 AM CDT Sun May 6 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. East winds 5 mph shifting to
the south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
Lows in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ218-062030-
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
219 AM CDT Sun May 6 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in
the mid 60s. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
Lows in the upper 60s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather