TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast

TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 19, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

827 PM CDT Sat May 19 2018

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

827 PM CDT Sat May 19 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

827 PM CDT Sat May 19 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

827 PM CDT Sat May 19 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

around 70. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

827 PM CDT Sat May 19 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

827 PM CDT Sat May 19 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

827 PM CDT Sat May 19 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

827 PM CDT Sat May 19 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

827 PM CDT Sat May 19 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight.

Cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

827 PM CDT Sat May 19 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

827 PM CDT Sat May 19 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

827 PM CDT Sat May 19 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

827 PM CDT Sat May 19 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

827 PM CDT Sat May 19 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely early in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

827 PM CDT Sat May 19 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

827 PM CDT Sat May 19 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

827 PM CDT Sat May 19 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 90. Lows in

the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

827 PM CDT Sat May 19 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

Highs in the mid 90s.

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

827 PM CDT Sat May 19 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

827 PM CDT Sat May 19 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

827 PM CDT Sat May 19 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

827 PM CDT Sat May 19 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

827 PM CDT Sat May 19 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Kinney-

Including the city of Bracketville

827 PM CDT Sat May 19 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 90s. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

Lavaca-

Including the city of Halletsville

827 PM CDT Sat May 19 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

827 PM CDT Sat May 19 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

827 PM CDT Sat May 19 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

827 PM CDT Sat May 19 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

827 PM CDT Sat May 19 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

827 PM CDT Sat May 19 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

827 PM CDT Sat May 19 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

827 PM CDT Sat May 19 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

827 PM CDT Sat May 19 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

827 PM CDT Sat May 19 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

